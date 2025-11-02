King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan Roars Back In Action With Ruthless New Look
On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of King, his next big action film with Siddharth Anand.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday turned into a global celebration of stardom and style, and cinema. On November 2, director Siddharth Anand and production houses Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled the title of the superstar's next big action entertainer "King" and it instantly broke the internet.
The one-minute teaser gives fans a glimpse of SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. Dressed in black with a silver-haired look and trademark ear accessories, he walks through chaos with intensity. The teaser opens with the line that's already gone viral: "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam – KING."
Siddharth Anand, who earlier collaborated with SRK on Pathaan, shared the video online with the caption: #KING. It's Showtime! In Cinemas 2026." The teaser showcases glimpses of high-octane action, sharp visuals, and SRK's magnetic presence, reminding fans of why he is called the "King of Bollywood."
Social media platforms were instantly flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, "King is back 🙌❤️🔥" while another added, "So finally, Shah Rukh’s retirement plan is to remind the planet who runs Bollywood." Another emotional message read, "This is the best birthday return gift you could have ever given us, Shah Rukh Khan in and as KING ❤️🔥😭🫶."
Others hailed the teaser as a birthday masterstroke. "Most people blow candles on their birthday. You blow up the entire internet instead. Classic King behavior 👑," wrote one user. Another said, "From ruling hearts to ruling screens — Shah Rukh Khan at 60 isn’t slowing down."
The King teaser also reflects Siddharth Anand's signature flair for big-screen spectacle. Described as his "massiest" film yet, King promises to redefine SRK's action image with sleek choreography, global scale, and emotionally charged storytelling. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The teaser was launched as a special birthday surprise for fans.
Read More