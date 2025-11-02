ETV Bharat / entertainment

King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan Roars Back In Action With Ruthless New Look

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday turned into a global celebration of stardom and style, and cinema. On November 2, director Siddharth Anand and production houses Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment unveiled the title of the superstar's next big action entertainer "King" and it instantly broke the internet.

The one-minute teaser gives fans a glimpse of SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. Dressed in black with a silver-haired look and trademark ear accessories, he walks through chaos with intensity. The teaser opens with the line that's already gone viral: "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam – KING."

Siddharth Anand, who earlier collaborated with SRK on Pathaan, shared the video online with the caption: #KING. It's Showtime! In Cinemas 2026." The teaser showcases glimpses of high-octane action, sharp visuals, and SRK's magnetic presence, reminding fans of why he is called the "King of Bollywood."