Daddy Cool King Version: SRK-Kareena Reunite To Revive A 50-Year-Old Disco Hit With A Hindi Twist
Daddy Cool King Version brings SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a much-loved pair back together. The latest song from King dropped on November 27.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: On Friday, November 27, Shah Rukh Khan released the second song from his upcoming film King. The song is called Daddy Cool King Version and it brings King Khan back together with Kareena Kapoor Khan after over a decade.
Shah Rukh shared it himself on social media and wrote, "Back with Bebo... song Old School... but still Cool!"
Daddy Cool is not a brand-new tune. It is a new version of half a century old disco hit. For unversed, the original Daddy Cool was sung by the group Boney M. It was written by Frank Farian and George Reyam and was part of their debut album Take the Heat off Me.
Daddy Cool by Boney M was released in in 1976. That means the song is now 50 years old.
In King, the makers have kept the famous English hook "She’s crazy like a fool, wild about Daddy Cool" and added new Hindi lyrics. The new version is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have sung it while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the track.
Boney M. is also given credit in the song for the original English vocals. So this is not a copy. It is an official, updated version.
Shah Rukh and Kareena are dancing together on screen after Ra.One in 2011. The pair is back together after a gap of 15 years.
In the video, Shah Rukh walks into a pub-like place in an all-black attire. The salt-and-pepper look adds to his charm. Kareena looks like the diva that she is and sets the stage on fire with SRK.
For many fans, Daddy Cool King Version brought back memories of Chammak Challo from Ra.One. Kareena’s red look in the song reminded many of her red saree look in Chammak Challo.
The song is lapped up well by audience. In 12 hours of its release, it has garnered 8 million views on YouTube alone.
Kareena will have a special appearance in King is known. She had already hinted at it on Shah Rukh’s birthday, when she posted a silhouette photo of them dancing and wrote, “Let’s dance together... Can’t wait 24-12-26”.
SRK aside, the film stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor and others.
For the Siddharth Anand's directorial, Sujoy Ghosh has written the story. Four writers collaborated on King's screenplay. Sujoy, Siddharth, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya are credited for the screenplay, while Abbas Tyrewala wrote the dialogues.
Produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King is slated to hit big screens on December 24, 2026.