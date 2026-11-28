ETV Bharat / entertainment

Daddy Cool King Version: SRK-Kareena Reunite To Revive A 50-Year-Old Disco Hit With A Hindi Twist

Hyderabad: On Friday, November 27, Shah Rukh Khan released the second song from his upcoming film King. The song is called Daddy Cool King Version and it brings King Khan back together with Kareena Kapoor Khan after over a decade.

Shah Rukh shared it himself on social media and wrote, "Back with Bebo... song Old School... but still Cool!"

Daddy Cool is not a brand-new tune. It is a new version of half a century old disco hit. For unversed, the original Daddy Cool was sung by the group Boney M. It was written by Frank Farian and George Reyam and was part of their debut album Take the Heat off Me.

Daddy Cool by Boney M was released in in 1976. That means the song is now 50 years old.

In King, the makers have kept the famous English hook "She’s crazy like a fool, wild about Daddy Cool" and added new Hindi lyrics. The new version is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have sung it while Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the track.

Boney M. is also given credit in the song for the original English vocals. So this is not a copy. It is an official, updated version.

Shah Rukh and Kareena are dancing together on screen after Ra.One in 2011. The pair is back together after a gap of 15 years.