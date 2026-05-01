King Leaked Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Chemistry Has Fans Gushing - Watch
Leaked photos from King sets in Cape Town show Shah Rukh Khan and pregnant Deepika Padukone filming together, sparking fan excitement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Leaked pictures from the sets of King in Cape Town, South Africa, have taken social media by storm. The images show Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone walking hand in hand during what appears to be a song sequence. The calm, scenic backdrop and their coordinated looks have made fans compare the visuals to a "Renaissance painting."
The photos quickly spread across platforms, with fans praising the duo's effortless chemistry. Many commented that even in candid shots, the pair look like they are part of a carefully composed frame.
Wardrobe and Styling Grab Attention
Both actors impressed fans with their styling. Deepika was seen in a flowing floral gown. The loose silhouettes subtly concealed her baby bump while adding elegance to her look.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, sported a relaxed yet stylish vibe. He appeared in an unbuttoned striped shirt with a salt-and-pepper look. His rugged appearance has already sparked conversations among fans, many calling it one of his best recent looks.
[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/yOTaaiGt3J— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) April 30, 2026
Deepika's Pregnancy and Work Commitment
What stands out even more is Deepika Padukone's dedication to work during her pregnancy. The actor recently announced that she is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh. Despite this, she has continued shooting for King and reportedly for another project as well.
DEEPIKA X SRK THEY LOOK SO GOOD WTH 😭✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/bwe6pSw8TM— newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) April 30, 2026
Sources suggest that all necessary precautions are being taken on set to ensure her safety. Fans have admired her commitment, with many highlighting her "pregnancy glow" in the leaked images.
Fan Reactions Pour In
The internet has been buzzing with reactions. Fans have praised Deepika's screen presence, saying she naturally draws attention even in crowded frames. Shah Rukh Khan, who is around 60, also received appreciation for looking fit.
Look at them 😍🥵— Priyanka 👑 (@iPriiyanka) April 30, 2026
Costume 👌 pic.twitter.com/Y9cLKikIrP
About King
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping up to be a major action entertainer. The film features a strong cast, including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is especially significant as it marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut alongside her father. With a large-scale shoot planned across locations, including South Africa, the film promises never-seen-before action sequences. King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, and has already built strong anticipation among fans.