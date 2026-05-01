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King Leaked Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Chemistry Has Fans Gushing - Watch

Both actors impressed fans with their styling. Deepika was seen in a flowing floral gown. The loose silhouettes subtly concealed her baby bump while adding elegance to her look.

The photos quickly spread across platforms, with fans praising the duo's effortless chemistry. Many commented that even in candid shots, the pair look like they are part of a carefully composed frame.

Hyderabad: Leaked pictures from the sets of King in Cape Town, South Africa, have taken social media by storm. The images show Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone walking hand in hand during what appears to be a song sequence. The calm, scenic backdrop and their coordinated looks have made fans compare the visuals to a "Renaissance painting."

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, sported a relaxed yet stylish vibe. He appeared in an unbuttoned striped shirt with a salt-and-pepper look. His rugged appearance has already sparked conversations among fans, many calling it one of his best recent looks.

Deepika's Pregnancy and Work Commitment

What stands out even more is Deepika Padukone's dedication to work during her pregnancy. The actor recently announced that she is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh. Despite this, she has continued shooting for King and reportedly for another project as well.

Sources suggest that all necessary precautions are being taken on set to ensure her safety. Fans have admired her commitment, with many highlighting her "pregnancy glow" in the leaked images.

Fan Reactions Pour In

The internet has been buzzing with reactions. Fans have praised Deepika's screen presence, saying she naturally draws attention even in crowded frames. Shah Rukh Khan, who is around 60, also received appreciation for looking fit.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is shaping up to be a major action entertainer. The film features a strong cast, including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is especially significant as it marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut alongside her father. With a large-scale shoot planned across locations, including South Africa, the film promises never-seen-before action sequences. King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, and has already built strong anticipation among fans.