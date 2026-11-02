ETV Bharat / entertainment

King First Song Out: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Romance Meets Action In Tu Mil Jaaye

King First Song Out: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Romance Meets Action In Tu Mil Jaaye ( Photo: Song Poster )

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, November 2, and the superstar had a special birthday surprise waiting for his fans. The makers of his upcoming film King unveiled the first song from the film, titled Tu Mil Jaaye. Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the romantic track offers a glimpse into their on-screen chemistry while introducing audiences to the world of the much-awaited action entertainer.

The song brings together some exciting names from the music industry. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the track, while international pop sensation Ed Sheeran has contributed an English rap. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features lyrics by Kumaar, with choreography by Piyush-Shazia.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Chemistry Takes Centre Stage Tu Mil Jaaye opens with Khan delivering a dialogue that immediately sets the mood for his character. He says, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de." What follows is a lively romantic number featuring him and Deepika enjoying each other's company. From romantic getaways and cafe visits to spending quality time together on a beach, the two are seen sharing several romantic moments. Shah Rukh also grabs attention with his muscular, shirtless appearance, adding another talking point for fans. The visuals feature stylish transitions, scenic locations and glimpses of the film's action-packed world.