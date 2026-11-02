King First Song Out: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Romance Meets Action In Tu Mil Jaaye
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone headline King's first song Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi and Ed Sheeran's English rap.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday, November 2, and the superstar had a special birthday surprise waiting for his fans. The makers of his upcoming film King unveiled the first song from the film, titled Tu Mil Jaaye. Featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, the romantic track offers a glimpse into their on-screen chemistry while introducing audiences to the world of the much-awaited action entertainer.
The song brings together some exciting names from the music industry. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the track, while international pop sensation Ed Sheeran has contributed an English rap. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features lyrics by Kumaar, with choreography by Piyush-Shazia.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Chemistry Takes Centre Stage
Tu Mil Jaaye opens with Khan delivering a dialogue that immediately sets the mood for his character. He says, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de." What follows is a lively romantic number featuring him and Deepika enjoying each other's company.
From romantic getaways and cafe visits to spending quality time together on a beach, the two are seen sharing several romantic moments. Shah Rukh also grabs attention with his muscular, shirtless appearance, adding another talking point for fans. The visuals feature stylish transitions, scenic locations and glimpses of the film's action-packed world.
Ed Sheeran's Rap Adds an International Touch
The song's biggest musical attraction is the combination of Arijit Singh's familiar voice and Ed Sheeran's distinct English rap. And, the music video is not limited to romance. As the visuals progress, the narrative takes a darker turn, offering glimpses of Khan's involvement in illegal smuggling. This shift hints that the relationship between the lead characters may not be as simple as the romantic moments suggest.
The song closes with another powerful dialogue from Khan: "Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi." The line brings the focus back to the intensity and action that audiences can expect from the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks Shah Rukh's second collaboration with Anand after their successful action entertainer Pathaan.
The upcoming film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in key roles. Positioned as a high-octane action entertainer, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.