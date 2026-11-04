ETV Bharat / entertainment

King 100: Tabu Turns Fierce Politician In First Glimpse From Nagarjuna's Film On Her 55th Birthday

King 100: Tabu Turns Fierce Politician In First Glimpse From Nagarjuna's Film ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Tabu is celebrating her 55th birthday on November 4, 2026, and the makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film King 100 have marked the occasion with a special surprise for fans. The production house, Annapurna Studios, has unveiled the actor's first glimpse as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from the much-awaited film, offering a peek into her powerful and intriguing character.

The glimpse introduces Tabu in a commanding avatar, suggesting that her character comes from a royal background and is associated with politics. In the promo, Mahanthi Jhansi Rani talks about two kinds of people in the world: those who believe in hard work and those who rely on luck. She makes it clear that she has little regard for the latter.

The character's strong opinions and authoritative presence hint at a woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to assert her power. The glimpse also suggests that Tabu will have a significant role in the film's narrative. Sharing the first look and glimpse on social media, Annapurna Studios wished the actor on her birthday. The production house wrote, "Happy Birthday #Tabu. An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame. Presenting #Tabu as 'MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI' from #King100." Nagarjuna Has A Special Birthday Wish For Tabu Nagarjuna Akkineni also took to X to share the glimpse and wish his co-star on her special day. Recalling their memorable association in the Telugu film Ninne Pelladutha (1996), the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful 💐 The world will never forget 'Pandhu' from Ninne Pelladutha ❤️… and now you'll be etched in our memories as 'Mahanthi Jhansi Rani' 🔥 You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire 🔥 This time, it's not love... ⚔️"