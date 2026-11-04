King 100: Tabu Turns Fierce Politician In First Glimpse From Nagarjuna's Film On Her 55th Birthday
Tabu celebrates her 55th birthday with her first glimpse as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in Nagarjuna's King 100, arriving in cinemas this December.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tabu is celebrating her 55th birthday on November 4, 2026, and the makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film King 100 have marked the occasion with a special surprise for fans. The production house, Annapurna Studios, has unveiled the actor's first glimpse as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani from the much-awaited film, offering a peek into her powerful and intriguing character.
The glimpse introduces Tabu in a commanding avatar, suggesting that her character comes from a royal background and is associated with politics. In the promo, Mahanthi Jhansi Rani talks about two kinds of people in the world: those who believe in hard work and those who rely on luck. She makes it clear that she has little regard for the latter.
The character's strong opinions and authoritative presence hint at a woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to assert her power. The glimpse also suggests that Tabu will have a significant role in the film's narrative. Sharing the first look and glimpse on social media, Annapurna Studios wished the actor on her birthday. The production house wrote, "Happy Birthday #Tabu. An unmatched screen presence. An intensity that commands every frame. Presenting #Tabu as 'MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI' from #King100."
Nagarjuna Has A Special Birthday Wish For Tabu
Nagarjuna Akkineni also took to X to share the glimpse and wish his co-star on her special day. Recalling their memorable association in the Telugu film Ninne Pelladutha (1996), the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful 💐 The world will never forget 'Pandhu' from Ninne Pelladutha ❤️… and now you'll be etched in our memories as 'Mahanthi Jhansi Rani' 🔥 You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire 🔥 This time, it's not love... ⚔️"
Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful 💐 The world will never forget " పండు" from నిన్నే పెళ్లాడుతా ❤️… and now you’ll be etched in our memories as “Mahanthi Jhansi Rani” 🔥 You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire 🔥 This time, it’s not love... ⚔️ ▶️ https://t.co/9GoO8GazQg #Tabu #King100 #HappyBirthdayTabu 𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟐𝟒𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. @ThisIsDSP @Rakarthik_dir @AnnapurnaStdios— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 4, 2026
The actor's reference to their earlier film has added a nostalgic touch to the birthday celebrations. However, his closing line also hints that their equation in King 100 will be quite different from the romance audiences witnessed in Ninne Pelladutha. Tabu, too, expressed her excitement about playing the character. Sharing her happiness on X, the actor wrote, "So happy to be playing MAHANTHI JHANSI RANI in #King100 ❤🔥 See you this December!"
All About Nagarjuna's 100th Film King 100
King 100 marks a significant milestone in Nagarjuna's career as it is his 100th film as a lead actor. The makers officially announced the title on the occasion of his birthday in August 2026, along with the film's first glimpse. The initial promo introduced Nagarjuna in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar and offered a glimpse into his character's journey and mindset. In the video, his character talks about how the world treats people differently depending on their financial status.
"There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running," he says in the glimpse. The dialogue hints at a rags-to-riches journey, with the character's identity and position in society playing an important role in the story. The film is also said to explore father-daughter emotions.
Written and directed by R.A. Karthik, King 100 is produced by Annapurna Studios. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while Raja Mahadhevan is handling cinematography. Sathees Kumar N is in charge of production design, and Navin Nooli is the editor. With Nagarjuna returning in a landmark project and Tabu stepping into a powerful new role, King 100 is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on December 24, 2026.