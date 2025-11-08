ETV Bharat / entertainment

KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak's Son Laments Lack Of Recognition For His Father

Communist at heart, Ritwik was much more than just a filmmaker. He was a thinker and writer who, with his films, captured the cultural, social, and political changes happening around him. Through a compassionate lens, Ghatak captured the pain of Partition, the struggle of ordinary people, and the search for identity in a changing world.

On the second day of KIFF 2025, the exhibition on Ghatak was inaugurated by veteran actress Madhabi Mukherjee, Ghatak's leading lady in Subarnarekha (1965). Madhabi aside, Ghatak’s son Ritban, artist Shubhaprasanna Bhattacharya, and actress Beena Banerjee also marked their presence at the KIFF 2025.

Kolkata: The Kolkata International Film Festival is celebrating birth centenary of Ritwik Ghatak. A special exhibition and screenings of the maverick filmmaker's iconic works are being showcased at the annual celebration of cinema in the city.

Meghe Dhaka Tara, Komal Gandhar, and Subarnarekha are a few of his highly regarded films. As a trilogy, these movies tell the story of a divided country and its citizens who bear the burden of its past. He was a compassionate politician. Ghatak thought that art could change society rather than just reflect it. From a heart steeped in that very sensibility, his stories flowed. However, Ghatak frequently bemoaned the lack of acknowledgment for his work in spite of his enormous contribution. One of his letters to his wife from his time at FTII, Pune, also expressed this sentiment.

Echoing his late father’s feelings, Ritban Ghatak told ETV Bharat: “My father still has a lot of respect to receive. He has not yet been given the recognition he truly deserves. Many countries still do not know about him, they should also discover Ritwik Ghatak.”

Remembering her association with the filmmaker, Madhabi Mukherjee remarked, “Today, I am remembering so many things. If I start telling them all, the night will end, so be it.”

Actress Beena Banerjee, daughter of yesteryear actor Pradeep Kumar, also praised the exhibition. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said that it's "a moving tribute to a filmmaker whose art still speaks to the soul.”During his lifetime, Ghatak received the Padma Shri in 1970 and a National Film Award (Special Award) for Jukti Takko Aar Gappo (1974). His greatest recognition, however, lies in the fact that his cinema is as relevant as it was decades ago.