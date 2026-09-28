ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep Completes 30 Years In Cinema; Bigg Boss Hosts Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Others Send Special Wishes

Hyderabad: Kichcha Sudeep is currently hosting Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, but the latest episode had a special reason to celebrate the actor beyond the reality show's usual drama. Sudeep completed 30 years in cinema, and the milestone was marked on the Bigg Boss stage with special messages from several hosts of the franchise across languages.

Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Sourav Ganguly were among the prominent names who sent their wishes to Sudeep. The Bigg Boss team shared a special video across its social media platforms, bringing together messages from hosts and celebrities to celebrate the Kannada star's three-decade journey.

Salman, who hosts Bigg Boss Hindi, congratulated Sudeep on completing 30 years and thanked him for his contribution to entertainment. Sourav Ganguly, who is hosting Bigg Boss Bengali 20, also wished the actor and called the milestone a major achievement. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam, also extended his congratulations to Sudeep. Music director Devi Sri Prasad and Sohail Khan were among the other celebrities who sent messages for the actor.

The celebration also received a personal touch from Kantara star Rishab Shetty. While the event was underway, Rishab called Sudeep and congratulated him on completing 30 years in the Kannada film industry. He also recalled Sudeep's support for newcomers and thanked him for encouraging artists like him. The special video was released as the different editions of Bigg Boss continue to bring together some of the biggest names from Indian television. Sudeep has been hosting the Kannada edition for several years and is back as the host for its 13th season.

Sudeep had earlier marked the milestone with an emotional note for his fans, colleagues and the Kannada film industry. Looking back at his three decades in showbiz, the actor said his journey had been bigger than he had imagined and credited his fans for being his strength and motivation. He also thanked directors for trusting him with their stories, producers for backing their projects and co-stars and technicians for their contribution to cinema. Sudeep further expressed gratitude to the Kannada film industry for giving him his identity and said he would continue to work harder and honour the craft.

Sudeep made his acting debut with Thayavva in 1997 and later appeared in Prathyartha. He went on to play the lead in Sparsha in 2000, while Huchcha in 2001 proved to be a major turning point in his career. Over the years, Sudeep has worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and singer, besides becoming a familiar face on television as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. He has appeared in films across multiple languages and built a career spanning around three decades.