Kiara Advani Sings For 'Daddy Cool' Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday, Says 'Still Crushing On You'

Hyderabad: Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked his 41st birthday on Friday, the 16th of January 2026, and the day became all the more special as the actor received a sweet birthday message from his wife, actor Kiara Advani. The latter shared some snaps of their intimate celebration at home with a few close friends from the film industry. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a post that included a photo of Sidharth, a video from the birthday celebration, and a picture of a two-tiered chocolate birthday cake. The cake featured a topper that read "Happy Birthday Love". The lower tier carried special messages: "Saraayah's Papa" and "Daddy Cool" written on it, along with a Superman logo. This marked Sidharth's first birthday since the birth of their daughter, Saraayah. In the clip, Kiara is seen singing the classic birthday song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye for her husband. Sidharth can be seen smiling warmly as she sings for him, surrounded by close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.