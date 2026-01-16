Kiara Advani Sings For 'Daddy Cool' Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday, Says 'Still Crushing On You'
Kiara Advani made Sidharth Malhotra's birthday special with a heartfelt post, a home celebration, and a sweet note calling him Saraayah's favourite human.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 16, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sidharth Malhotra marked his 41st birthday on Friday, the 16th of January 2026, and the day became all the more special as the actor received a sweet birthday message from his wife, actor Kiara Advani. The latter shared some snaps of their intimate celebration at home with a few close friends from the film industry.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a post that included a photo of Sidharth, a video from the birthday celebration, and a picture of a two-tiered chocolate birthday cake. The cake featured a topper that read "Happy Birthday Love". The lower tier carried special messages: "Saraayah's Papa" and "Daddy Cool" written on it, along with a Superman logo. This marked Sidharth's first birthday since the birth of their daughter, Saraayah.
In the clip, Kiara is seen singing the classic birthday song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye for her husband. Sidharth can be seen smiling warmly as she sings for him, surrounded by close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.
In her caption, Kiara referred to Sidharth as their daughter's favourite person and wrote, "Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one - inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband."
Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, Saraayah, in July 2025. A few months later, the couple revealed her name as Saraayah. Since becoming parents, both actors have occasionally spoken about how their lives have changed. In earlier interactions, Sidharth had shared that his daughter is now the "superstar" of the house.
Sidharth's love story with Kiara started quietly when the couple started filming Shershaah. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple got married in February 2023 in a grand but intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.
Speaking of their professional endeavours, Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will next be seen in Race 4, produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film will also see Saif Ali Khan return to the franchise, and reports suggest that Sharvari and Manushi Chhillar are in talks for key roles.
On the other hand, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Toxic, which stars Yash in the lead role. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, also features Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara.
READ MORE