ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Request Privacy After Daughter Saraayah's Face Gets Captured By Paparazzi

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Request Privacy After Daughter Saraayah's Face Gets Captured By Paparazzi ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: A glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s daughter, Saraayah, has gone viral on social media. The couple’s daughter was recently spotted with her parents at the airport in Mumbai. While Sidharth was seen carrying the little one in his arms, Kiara tried to cover her face from the cameras. However, a brief glimpse of Saraayah’s face was captured by the paparazzi and soon started circulating online.

Several paparazzi accounts and online portals shared the pictures and videos on their social media pages. Following this, Kiara and Sidharth requested everyone to respect their daughter’s privacy and avoid sharing the visuals without taking the necessary steps to protect her identity.

In a statement shared through their teams, the couple made a humble request to social media pages and news portals. "We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure you cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family’s privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation," the statement read. Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple kept her away from the public eye and shared limited details about their little one. However, they announced her name after her birth.