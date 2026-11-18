Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Request Privacy After Daughter Saraayah's Face Gets Captured By Paparazzi
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra request privacy after their daughter Saraayah's first glimpse goes viral following an airport spotting.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: A glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s daughter, Saraayah, has gone viral on social media. The couple’s daughter was recently spotted with her parents at the airport in Mumbai. While Sidharth was seen carrying the little one in his arms, Kiara tried to cover her face from the cameras. However, a brief glimpse of Saraayah’s face was captured by the paparazzi and soon started circulating online.
Several paparazzi accounts and online portals shared the pictures and videos on their social media pages. Following this, Kiara and Sidharth requested everyone to respect their daughter’s privacy and avoid sharing the visuals without taking the necessary steps to protect her identity.
In a statement shared through their teams, the couple made a humble request to social media pages and news portals. "We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure you cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family’s privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation," the statement read.
Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple kept her away from the public eye and shared limited details about their little one. However, they announced her name after her birth.
In October this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. They shared a joint post featuring their daughter’s tiny hands holding a pair of baby socks. The picture came with the caption, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love while working together on their 2021 film Shershaah. They managed to keep their relationship private during the film’s shoot.
During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her during a family holiday in Rome, Italy. She also recalled how he used dialogues from Shershaah while proposing to her, leaving her overwhelmed and making her laugh.
Speaking of the couple’s professional endeavours, Sidharth was last seen in the folklore-based fantasy film The Vvaan, while Kiara was last seen alongside Yash in Toxic.