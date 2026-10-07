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'Blessed Once Again': Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced they are expecting their second child, more than a year after welcoming daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy
Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy (Photo: ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple has announced that they are expecting their second child, more than a year after welcoming their first baby, daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿," she wrote.

The announcement drew love from their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the post with, "Love love you ❤️❤️💕💕❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿," while actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a series of red heart emojis. Fans also joined the celebrations, with one calling the announcement "The cutest thing on the internet today ❤️."

TAGGED:

SID KIARA SECOND PREGNANCY
KIARA ADVANI PREGNANT
SARAYAAH
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA SECOND BABY
KIARA ADVANI SECOND PREGNANCY

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