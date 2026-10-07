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'Blessed Once Again': Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy

Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple has announced that they are expecting their second child, more than a year after welcoming their first baby, daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara shared the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude ♥️🙏🏻🧿," she wrote.