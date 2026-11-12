Kiara Reveals Sidharth's Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In Toxic, Recalls Feeling 'Very Low' After Film's Release
Kiara Advani opens up about Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to her intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic and recalls feeling 'very low' after its release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kiara Advani’s role in Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups became a topic of discussion even before audiences could fully judge her performance. Her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabaahi led to personal comments on social media, with some users questioning her choices as a married woman and mother. However, Kiara has now revealed that her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, never had a problem with her scenes in the film.
During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Sidharth, Kiara spoke about the attention her role received. She said people even started discussing how her husband would react to seeing her in intimate scenes with another actor. But, according to Kiara, Sidharth was never concerned about it.
"He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him; he was not bothered," she told Karan Johar.
The actor also said she did not think she needed to explain her decision to take up the role. When the comments started appearing online, she noticed that many people were already questioning the unfair treatment of women actors. This made her feel that there was no reason for her to defend herself.
The conversation also touched upon the different standards applied to male and female actors. While married male stars can perform intimate scenes without facing much judgement about their personal lives, female actors often have to answer questions about their choices. Karan pointed out this difference, and Kiara said women in the industry had been dealing with such behaviour for decades.
"It has been happening now for donkey’s years, for decades. From Aishwarya to so many wonderful actors," she said.
However, the online criticism was not the only thing that affected Kiara during her journey with Toxic. The actor also admitted that she was disappointed with the film’s performance after its release. Despite a strong opening at the box office, the film failed to get the response that the team had expected. Kiara said she found it difficult to deal with the reaction during the first weekend.
"On day one, it was heartbreaking. Especially for this film, because as a team in totality, any of us saw this coming. When it misfired despite it opening to what it did, it was heartbreaking for me that first weekend. I was very low about it," she said.
At the same time, Kiara received praise for taking up a character that was different from her earlier roles. She said the experience helped her move beyond her comfort zone and try something new. The actor believes that the film will remain an important part of her career.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marked Yash’s return to films after KGF: Chapter 2. Set in Goa after India’s independence, the gangster drama features Yash as Raya and his son Rumi, while Kiara plays Nadia, Rumi’s mother. The film received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and had a runtime of over three hours. It received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and its box office collections slowed down after a strong opening.