ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kiara Reveals Sidharth's Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In Toxic, Recalls Feeling 'Very Low' After Film's Release

Kiara Reveals Sidharth's Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In Toxic, Recalls Feeling 'Very Low' After Film's Release ( Photo: Film Poster, IANS )

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani’s role in Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups became a topic of discussion even before audiences could fully judge her performance. Her intimate scenes with Yash in the song Tabaahi led to personal comments on social media, with some users questioning her choices as a married woman and mother. However, Kiara has now revealed that her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, never had a problem with her scenes in the film.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Sidharth, Kiara spoke about the attention her role received. She said people even started discussing how her husband would react to seeing her in intimate scenes with another actor. But, according to Kiara, Sidharth was never concerned about it.

"He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him; he was not bothered," she told Karan Johar. The actor also said she did not think she needed to explain her decision to take up the role. When the comments started appearing online, she noticed that many people were already questioning the unfair treatment of women actors. This made her feel that there was no reason for her to defend herself. The conversation also touched upon the different standards applied to male and female actors. While married male stars can perform intimate scenes without facing much judgement about their personal lives, female actors often have to answer questions about their choices. Karan pointed out this difference, and Kiara said women in the industry had been dealing with such behaviour for decades.