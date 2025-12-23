ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Mama Is Only Acting': Kiara Advani Reveals Heartwarming On-set Conversation With Her Unborn Child During Intense Toxic Shoot

War 2, YRF's tentpole film, arrived as her second release. The film, wherein she shared screen space with Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, hit theaters just a month after she embraced motherhood. Between filming, the diva also marked her Met Gala debut, flaunting a baby bump on the coveted red carpet. Now, before her daughter Saraayah even turns one, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Toxic, co-starring Yash. Ultimately, Kiara has dodged the "comeback" narrative that most actresses navigate post-motherhood because she never truly left. In fact, she even shot Toxic while expecting Saraayah.

Hyderabad: Last week, Kiara Advani broke the internet with her look from the bilingual film Toxic. Her look as Nadia from the film capped off a stunning year for the actor, who had two major releases this year. She kickstarted the year with Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan, in January. Just a month later, Kiara and husband Sidharth Malhotra delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy on social media.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Kiara revealed that she shot for seven months during pregnancy. The film, she said, demanded her to deliver some emotionally draining scenes. To pull off such scenes, Kiara followed a pre-shoot ritual. The actor shared that before emotional scenes, she would sneak some time alone in the bathroom of her vanity van and place a hand on her stomach and whisper to the child, "Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real." She said that it was her way to protect the baby from the intensity of her role.

The actor also expressed gratitude for having a strong support system around her in her mother, her team, her husband, and the makers of the film. While Toxic is set to release in March, Kiara is already reading other scripts. One of the most exciting projects that she is looking forward to is a biopic. Reports are rife about Advani bagging the titular role in Meena Kumari biopic helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, however, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The new mother also weighed in on the hot debate on 8-hour shift demand, which has continued to make headlines since Deepika Padukone spoke about it following her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel. "Burnout helps no one in any industry," Kiara said while sharing her views pertaining to the ongoing debate. The 34-year-old star also stressed the three-word rule, "Dignity. Balance. Respect," that she tries to apply to herself and her team.

Kiara will be seen playing Nadia in Toxic, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Meena Kumari biopic, reportedly titled Kamal Aur Meena, is said to be going on floors in the first half of 2026.