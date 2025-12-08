ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kiara Advani Glows In First Public Appearance After Welcoming Daughter Saraayah - Watch

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kiara can be seen walking with ease as she greets the paparazzi with a warm smile. She is seen wearing an off-shoulder blue shirt paired with blue denim shorts and a pair of funky white shoes. Reacting to the video, social media users filled the comment section with red heart and heart eyes emojis.

Hyderabad: Actor Kiara Advani made her first public appearance since she and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their daughter Sarayaah in July this year. The new mom was spotted in Mumbai, and within minutes, the video started circulating across the internet.

Kiara and Sidharth revealed their daughter's name last month through a joint Instagram post. They introduced her as Saraayah, the meaning of which has both Arabic and Hebrew roots. In Arabic, Saraayah can mean "princess" or "noblewoman". While in Hebrew, the name is closely associated with "Sarah," which means "princess," and with the suffix "yah," it can be interpreted as "princess of God" or "God is prince."

The couple announced their pregnancy news on February 28 on Instagram by sharing a picture of white knitted socks. They captioned the post, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." On July 15, they announced their daughter's arrival with a heartfelt note that read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Sidharth and Kiara."

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2 and is now gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Yash and Nayanthara. She is also signed for Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra, who recently appeared in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor, is next set to headline Vvan: Force of the Forest opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.