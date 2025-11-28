ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Their Daughter's Name - Here's What It Means

The post features Kiara and Sidharth gently holding their daughter's tiny feet wrapped in white knitted socks. Sharing the picture collaboratively, Kiara wrote in the caption, "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा✨🙏🏻❤️."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who welcomed their baby in July this year, have finally revealed the name of their daughter. The couple shared the announcement through an Instagram post on Friday.

While the couple did not mention how they chose the name, several sources reveal that it has both Arabic and Hebrew roots. In Arabic, Saraayah can mean "princess," "noblewoman," "palace," or even "noble dwelling." Some sources also link the name to "clouds at night." In Hebrew, the name is closely associated with "Sarah," which means "princess," and with the suffix "yah," it can be interpreted as "princess of God" or "God is prince." Another Hebrew link suggests the meaning "to be elevated."

Earlier, announcing their daughter's birth, the couple had written, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth." They later shared a second post requesting privacy during this intimate phase: "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood… no photos please, only blessings."

Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in Jaisalmer in 2023, received an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues following the name reveal. Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, "Beautiful (followed by heart emojis). Varun Dhawan and Athiya Shetty simply commented with a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Beautiful name 🙌❤️ finally pretty little baby Saraayah."

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and will next appear in the Don remake alongside Ranveer Singh. Sidharth, who recently featured in Param Sundari, is now gearing up for a horror film opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.