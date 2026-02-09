ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram Pics Spark Meme Fest; Compared To Baba Ramdev

Her elder sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, reacted playfully in the comments section and wrote, "nice casual caption." However, the tone was very different on Reddit, where the pictures were widely shared and discussed. Many users felt the photos looked unflattering and focused heavily on Khushi's extremely slim waist.

Khushi recently shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a red and white checkered bralette paired with jeans. She layered the look with a casual hoodie. The pictures had a relaxed and stylish vibe and were captioned simply, "Happy Sunday." While many fans liked the post, the images also drew harsh reactions from some corners of the internet.

Hyderabad: Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram pictures have gone viral, but not for the reasons she may have expected. The actress found herself at the center of online trolling after fans and social media users began turning her photos into meme material and comparing her to yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Several Reddit users compared her posture and stomach in the photos to Baba Ramdev doing yoga with his stomach sucked in. The comment threads were filled with memes and images of the yoga guru, which quickly spread across platforms.

Some comments expressed concern rather than mockery. One user wrote, "Yikes. I am not body shaming at all, but what's going on with Khushi's stomach here? Is it the pose, lighting, or AI? Whatever it is, it's actually scary to look at. This is clearly not natural." Another comment said, "Zero figure suna tha par yeh toh minus mein jaa rahi hai."

Other remarks were sarcastic, with one user calling her "kendall jenner from sarojini." At the same time, some users raised concerns about unhealthy beauty standards returning. One comment read, "Why are we going back to women being SKINNY AF? The world had healed for a while where chubby and mid-sized girls existed happily. Now we're back to women starving themselves for this? AGAIN?"

Khushi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies, where she played Betty Cooper. She later appeared in romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan in 2025, both of which received poor reviews.

She is currently working on Mom 2, a thematic sequel to her mother's 2017 film Mom. The film stars Khushi and Karishma Tanna, and is produced by Boney Kapoor, and directed by Girish Kohli. The project began filming in October 2025 and is expected to release in May 2026.