Mom 2: Khushi Kapoor And Karishma Tanna Team Up For Sequel To Sridevi's National Award-Winning Film

Now, on Khushi's 25th birthday, unseen pictures from the film's set have surfaced on social media. The photos show Khushi in a casual sweatshirt look, filming scenes alongside television star Karishma Tanna, who is seen in a white salwar kameez. The duo's on-set pictures have fueled excitement about the film, which reportedly began shooting right after Diwali.

Hyderabad: The sequel to the late actor Sridevi's National Award-winning film Mom (2017) has finally gone on the floors, and this time it's her daughter, Khushi Kapoor, stepping into the spotlight. Back in March this year, producer and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had revealed that he was working with his younger daughter on a new project, hinting that Khushi might headline Mom 2.

According to a report by a newswire, a source close to the production shared that Mom 2 went on floors last week in Mumbai, and around ten days of shooting have already been completed. "Khushi will be seen in a crucial part this time, and things are reportedly progressing well on set," the source revealed.

The sequel is being helmed by Girish Kohli, who was one of the story writers and the sole screenplay and dialogue writer of the 2017 original. The source added, "Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The sequel, however, is directed by Girish Kohli. He was one of the story writers of the first part and also single-handedly wrote its screenplay and dialogues. Producer Boney Kapoor realised that he would do justice to Mom 2 as he knows this series well and hence, gave him the responsibility. Also, Girish has proved his worth with the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy, which released earlier this year."

As for the official announcement, Boney Kapoor reportedly has special plans. The source further revealed, "There's a chatter that Boney Kapoor plans to announce this film in a grand fashion on his birthday, which falls on November 11. A clearer idea on this front will emerge in a few days."

Mom 2 will mark Khushi Kapoor's fourth film after The Archies (2023), Loveyapa, and Nadaaniyan, and will see her stepping into one of the most emotionally significant roles of her career so far.