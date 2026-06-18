Khushbu Sundar's Daughter Anandita Reveals Truth Behind Her Transformation, Talks About Online Hate
Anandita Sundar has dismissed Ozempic rumours, revealing her weight-loss journey took seven years. She also spoke about online trolling, body shaming and public scrutiny.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anandita Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, has opened up about her weight-loss journey and the constant scrutiny she has faced while growing up in the spotlight. Appearing on a podcast, the 23-year-old creative producer addressed rumours that her transformation was the result of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Anandita made it clear that her fitness journey has been years in the making and was driven by health concerns rather than public opinion. Speaking about the speculation surrounding her appearance, she said, "I think a lot of people don't realise, it wasn't sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here."
She explained that both she and her sister, Avantika, struggled with weight-related issues while growing up. As they got older and began facing health challenges, they decided to focus on improving their fitness and overall well-being. According to Anandita, much of her major weight loss happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when public appearances became rare. Because people did not see her regularly during that period, many assumed the transformation happened overnight.
"There was also COVID, so no one saw that we were losing weight. My first drastic weight loss was over three years, during COVID. Everyone's like, 'Oh my god, she's done this, she's done that, she's gotten surgery.' But y'all haven't seen us. How do you decide?" she said.
The young filmmaker admitted that she now finds the rumours amusing. "Now people see me, they're like, Ozempic, Mounjaro… I laugh about it because they make up stories," she shared. However, Anandita also spoke about the emotional impact of growing up under public scrutiny. She revealed that she was subjected to harsh comments about her appearance from a young age, despite not being a public figure herself.
"I never lost the weight to please other people. But to get that ungodly amount of hate at that age, no one realised we're talking to a child. I was 15 years old, my parents were celebrities, not me. Why do you feel entitled to tell me how ugly I am?" she said. Anandita further addressed the transphobic comments she often receives online, where people compare her appearance to that of a transgender person as an insult. Calling out the prejudice behind such remarks, she said she does not view being transgender as an insult and believes transgender people are "beautiful" and deserving of respect.
Despite the negativity, Anandita said she tries to move through life with kindness and has developed a thick skin over the years. Her mother, Khushbu Sundar, later shared a clip from the podcast on social media and expressed her pride, writing, "So proud of you bommai." On the professional front, Anandita has been steadily building her career behind the camera. She has worked with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on projects including Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Thug Life. She recently made her debut as a creative producer with Double Occupancy and is also associated with Meesaya Murukku 2.