ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khushbu Sundar's Daughter Anandita Reveals Truth Behind Her Transformation, Talks About Online Hate

Hyderabad: Anandita Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, has opened up about her weight-loss journey and the constant scrutiny she has faced while growing up in the spotlight. Appearing on a podcast, the 23-year-old creative producer addressed rumours that her transformation was the result of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Anandita made it clear that her fitness journey has been years in the making and was driven by health concerns rather than public opinion. Speaking about the speculation surrounding her appearance, she said, "I think a lot of people don't realise, it wasn't sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here."

She explained that both she and her sister, Avantika, struggled with weight-related issues while growing up. As they got older and began facing health challenges, they decided to focus on improving their fitness and overall well-being. According to Anandita, much of her major weight loss happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when public appearances became rare. Because people did not see her regularly during that period, many assumed the transformation happened overnight.

"There was also COVID, so no one saw that we were losing weight. My first drastic weight loss was over three years, during COVID. Everyone's like, 'Oh my god, she's done this, she's done that, she's gotten surgery.' But y'all haven't seen us. How do you decide?" she said.