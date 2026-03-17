ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khushbu Sundar Defends Trisha Amid Vijay Controversy: 'She Is One Of The Most Dignified Women'

This appearance gained more attention because it happened soon after Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce. In her petition, she reportedly mentioned an alleged affair with an unnamed actress, which led many people online to speculate and link Trisha to the situation. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding these claims.

Hyderabad: Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has come out in support of actor Trisha Krishnan after recent online discussions about her public appearance with actor Vijay. The Ghilli actors were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai, which quickly sparked rumours and debate on social media.

Reacting to the growing chatter, Khushbu Sundar spoke in defense of Trisha. She described Trisha as "one of the most dignified women" she has ever known and called her a gentle and kind person. Khushbu also expressed disappointment over how quickly people judge others based on rumours.

She pointed out that social media users often comment on personal lives without knowing the truth. According to her, many people seem to enjoy discussing others instead of focusing on their own lives. She also spoke about the rise of paparazzi culture, saying that such constant attention was earlier more common in cities like Mumbai but is now spreading elsewhere too.

This is not the first time Trisha's name has been dragged into public controversy. Recently, she also spoke out after a political leader made a personal remark about her while criticising Vijay. In response, Trisha strongly stated that "disrespect should be called out." Through her legal representative, she clarified that she is not involved in politics and wants to be known only for her work as an actor.