Ahead Of Busan Premiere, Vishwendra Singh Hopes Khoriya 'Touches Hearts And Find A Place Within Them'
Ahead of the Khoriya premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, debutant Vishwendra Singh speaks with ETV Bharat on his film, which explores the human desire to escape hardship, the struggle to preserve dignity, and the search for a place to call home.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
On the outskirts of Delhi NCR, life is a daily struggle for those who keep the city running but hardly find a place in its social fabric. For two Nepali half-brothers trying to survive against the odds, the future looks like anything but luminous city lights. Their failing poultry farm offers little hope, and when a sudden bird flu outbreak strikes, their fragile livelihood and dreams collapses like a house of cards.
This is the world of Khoriya, a film that looks beyond the surface of bustling cities to explore the people who remain unseen in the shadows of skyscrapers and unheard in the noise of urban life. The literal translation of Khoriya from Nepali is "barren land." In this context, here the lead characters are sowing the seeds of their dreams, hope, and home on this barren land, doing everything they can to bring their aspirations to fruition.
Directed by first-time filmmaker Vishwendra Singh, Khoriya follows two half-brothers navigating poverty, fractured dreams and search for dignity. As their personal struggles intensify, both find themselves in a spiral of events making the difficult choices life throws at them for survival. Through it all, a sense of belonging remains a distant dream.
The 76-minute film, shot in Nepali and Hindi, is headlined by Suman Thulung Rai, Nilesh Rai and Bhawana Rai, the film is produced by Future East's Niharika Singh and executive produced by Ashim Ahluwalia. It previously featured at the NFDC Waves Film Bazaar 2025 Work in Progress Lab, where it won the Post-Production Grant. The film will have its world premiere today at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, where it has been selected for the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section.
Ahead of the premiere, before he walks the red carpet, Singh shares with ETV Bharat how the Busan selection marks a significant milestone in his filmmaking journey. He reflects on the challenges of being a first-time filmmaker and expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to bring the stories and experiences of marginalised communities to an international audience.
How did your 2019 documentary evolve into the fictional narrative for Khoriya?
Khoriya began as an informal documentary project in 2019 while being up close with Northeast Indians and Nepalis in their day to day lives. After COVID lockdowns were placed, I pretty much lost touch with all the subjects I was following, having no clue how to reach them for months. Over time, in the coming years, I began to develop a fiction drawn from these real life observations although the approach to the process at every stage remained unchanged. Our resources and control over the production were minimal to say the least. Even after doing extensive pre-production, we were left at the behest of what was accessible for us to shoot on a particular day, not knowing if we’ll make the next shooting day or not. Even though the majority of the film was based around a fiction narrative, the entire shoot in the training centre is shot as a documentary where we found ourselves having no control of the training and timings of the centre. We would photograph in real time whatever was unraveling in front of our eyes.
In the film, one of your lead characters has Army dreams. What inspired you to explore the aspirations of Nepali migrant workers seeking to join the Indian Army?
That comes from personal space. Growing up in an armed forces background, from early on in my life I had closely observed and spent time with soldiers from the Northeast and from Nepali diaspora who were enlisted in the Indian Army. In fact as a child, for the longest, I too had aspirations of joining the armed forces. I have major issues with authority apparently and I was an absolute misfit for it. These shades are also reflected in the film through the character of the younger brother, who by nature is a misfit and yet chases a dream that is slipping away.
Why did you choose to focus on migrant communities' fight for survival and their desire for dignity?
Any large urban eco-system, especially in India, thrives on the backs of the hard work and the honest labour they put in each day to keep up with its ever growing needs and desires. Their lives are unseen, and as a filmmaker I wished to explore this hidden sphere. In India, if you live in a metropolitan city or in small towns, you cannot miss bumping into the migrant workers from Nepal and the Northeast thriving in an almost underground space and more often than not, termed as foreigners, the outsiders. Yet they have largely remained unnoticed and blindsided in the backend of the giant facade. They have been omnipresent and yet disposable in the eyes of the mainstream machine. Through the making of the film, I was interested in finding a way into these unseen stories and giving voice this growing angst and insecurity of constantly struggling to find home in a place that never truly accepts you as its own and the vulnerable choices one makes to survive in it, something that I too have struggled with at personal level.
As a first-time director, what were the most significant challenges during this journey. How did you navigate them?
Directing my first feature film, in an independent space in India was a very challenging journey. Be it managing limited resources or getting people onboard in good-will, you are constantly trying to make sure the project doesn't fall apart because it’s very likely to happen any day. No members were bound by contract to work on the film, yet they stayed with us till the end and I’m immensely grateful for them giving their all on the project. The casting of the film was a long and tedious process with months of finding the right cast who would embody the characters, and when we finally found Nilesh Rai, Suman Rai and Bhawana Rai it was the perfect fit for us. The film also had a very gradual, tedious post production with multiple redrafts of edit being explored over a period of almost one year. When you are working in an independent eco-system without the basic means or resources, the process highly tests you but it’s also the most rewarding one I believe.
What does it mean to you to have your debut feature premiere at the Busan International Film Festival?
Busan is one of the biggest and celebrated stages for cinema and art on the globe. To have our film invited for a world premiere at the festival is a huge honour and a strong beginning to the journey of bringing these stories to the people. The eco-system of the festival is great for young filmmakers to launch their works to a global scale and brings a lot of eyes to each unique film. We are very grateful for this selection, having received a lot of love and support from the festival and the eager audience, so big hopes to touch their hearts with our work and find a home somewhere in it.