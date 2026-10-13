ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ahead Of Busan Premiere, Vishwendra Singh Hopes Khoriya 'Touches Hearts And Find A Place Within Them'

Khoriya: A Struggle for Dignity on the Margins of Delhi, Set for World Premiere at Busan Film Festival ( Photo: Special arrangement )

By Minal Rudra 6 Min Read

On the outskirts of Delhi NCR, life is a daily struggle for those who keep the city running but hardly find a place in its social fabric. For two Nepali half-brothers trying to survive against the odds, the future looks like anything but luminous city lights. Their failing poultry farm offers little hope, and when a sudden bird flu outbreak strikes, their fragile livelihood and dreams collapses like a house of cards.

This is the world of Khoriya, a film that looks beyond the surface of bustling cities to explore the people who remain unseen in the shadows of skyscrapers and unheard in the noise of urban life. The literal translation of Khoriya from Nepali is "barren land." In this context, here the lead characters are sowing the seeds of their dreams, hope, and home on this barren land, doing everything they can to bring their aspirations to fruition.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Vishwendra Singh, Khoriya follows two half-brothers navigating poverty, fractured dreams and search for dignity. As their personal struggles intensify, both find themselves in a spiral of events making the difficult choices life throws at them for survival. Through it all, a sense of belonging remains a distant dream. At its heart, Khoriya has invisible people behind a city's growth (Photo: Special arrangement) The 76-minute film, shot in Nepali and Hindi, is headlined by Suman Thulung Rai, Nilesh Rai and Bhawana Rai, the film is produced by Future East's Niharika Singh and executive produced by Ashim Ahluwalia. It previously featured at the NFDC Waves Film Bazaar 2025 Work in Progress Lab, where it won the Post-Production Grant. The film will have its world premiere today at the 31st Busan International Film Festival, where it has been selected for the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section. Ahead of the premiere, before he walks the red carpet, Singh shares with ETV Bharat how the Busan selection marks a significant milestone in his filmmaking journey. He reflects on the challenges of being a first-time filmmaker and expresses his gratitude for the opportunity to bring the stories and experiences of marginalised communities to an international audience. From left, Vishwendra Singh, Niharika Singh and Ashim Ahluwalia (Photo: Special arrangement) How did your 2019 documentary evolve into the fictional narrative for Khoriya? Khoriya began as an informal documentary project in 2019 while being up close with Northeast Indians and Nepalis in their day to day lives. After COVID lockdowns were placed, I pretty much lost touch with all the subjects I was following, having no clue how to reach them for months. Over time, in the coming years, I began to develop a fiction drawn from these real life observations although the approach to the process at every stage remained unchanged. Our resources and control over the production were minimal to say the least. Even after doing extensive pre-production, we were left at the behest of what was accessible for us to shoot on a particular day, not knowing if we’ll make the next shooting day or not. Even though the majority of the film was based around a fiction narrative, the entire shoot in the training centre is shot as a documentary where we found ourselves having no control of the training and timings of the centre. We would photograph in real time whatever was unraveling in front of our eyes. Suman Thulung Rai in a still from Khoriya (Photo: Special arrangement) In the film, one of your lead characters has Army dreams. What inspired you to explore the aspirations of Nepali migrant workers seeking to join the Indian Army?