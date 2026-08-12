ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Or India's Got Latent: Which Show Won The Latest OTT Viewership Battle?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Or India's Got Latent: Which Show Won The Latest OTT Viewership Battle? ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has taken the top spot on the latest Ormax StreamView list of the most-watched properties on OTT in India. The adventure reality show recorded an estimated 5.8 million viewers during the tracking week of August 3 to August 9, pushing several popular digital shows down the rankings. The biggest shock came from Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. The comedy and talent-based reality show had held the No. 1 position since its premiere, but it has now slipped to fifth place with 3.7 million viewers. The latest Ormax data is based on audience research and measures the estimated number of Indian viewers who watched a particular property for at least 30 minutes during the week. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 leads the pack Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently enjoying a strong run. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has brought a fresh batch of celebrities to the stunt-based reality format. The latest season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and features contestants including Farhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Orry and Harsh Gujral, among others. The season opened with around 3.8 million viewers on its debut weekend on JioHotstar. The jump to 5.8 million in the latest Ormax week shows that the show has managed to build momentum after its opening. The stunts have also become a major talking point online. Farhana Bhatt, in particular, has received plenty of praise from viewers following a viral stunt. Fans have credited her performance for adding to the show's buzz, with comments such as "TRP queen Farhana" and "Watching only for FARHANA BHATT" appearing on social media. New episodes of the show air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Taarak Mehta continues its digital dominance