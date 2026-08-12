Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Or India's Got Latent: Which Show Won The Latest OTT Viewership Battle?
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has topped India's OTT viewership chart, while Samay Raina's India's Got Latent slipped from No. 1 to fifth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has taken the top spot on the latest Ormax StreamView list of the most-watched properties on OTT in India. The adventure reality show recorded an estimated 5.8 million viewers during the tracking week of August 3 to August 9, pushing several popular digital shows down the rankings.
The biggest shock came from Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. The comedy and talent-based reality show had held the No. 1 position since its premiere, but it has now slipped to fifth place with 3.7 million viewers. The latest Ormax data is based on audience research and measures the estimated number of Indian viewers who watched a particular property for at least 30 minutes during the week.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 leads the pack
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently enjoying a strong run. The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has brought a fresh batch of celebrities to the stunt-based reality format. The latest season was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and features contestants including Farhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Orry and Harsh Gujral, among others.
The season opened with around 3.8 million viewers on its debut weekend on JioHotstar. The jump to 5.8 million in the latest Ormax week shows that the show has managed to build momentum after its opening. The stunts have also become a major talking point online. Farhana Bhatt, in particular, has received plenty of praise from viewers following a viral stunt. Fans have credited her performance for adding to the show's buzz, with comments such as "TRP queen Farhana" and "Watching only for FARHANA BHATT" appearing on social media. New episodes of the show air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.
Taarak Mehta continues its digital dominance
Coming in at number 2 is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which recorded 4.4 million viewers. The long-running comedy show continues to attract audiences even after more than 18 years on television. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under Neela Film Productions, TMKOC premiered on July 28, 2008, on Sony SAB. The show revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Society in Mumbai and mixes everyday situations with comedy, family moments and social themes. Its presence near the top of the OTT chart once again shows the strength of familiar television properties on digital platforms.
Musafir Cafe holds third place
Netflix's Musafir Cafe is at No. 3 with 4.3 million viewers. The romantic drama premiered on Netflix on July 24, 2026. It stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana and is based on the popular Hindi novel of the same name by author Divya Prakash Dubey. The show's strong performance suggests that new streaming fiction continues to find a sizeable audience despite the dominance of reality and television content in the current chart.
Lock Upp remains in the top four
Lock Upp Season 2 takes the fourth spot with 4.2 million viewers. The second season of the reality show recently concluded on August 5, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner after defeating Shivangi Joshi in the finale. Created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under Balaji Telefilms, the second season moved to Netflix India for its 2026 run. Its appearance near the top of the Ormax list comes just days after its finale, indicating continued audience interest in the show.
India's Got Latent falls to No. 5
The biggest talking point of the list is perhaps India's Got Latent Season 2, which has now dropped to fifth place with 3.7 million viewers. Created and hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the show has been one of the biggest digital success stories of recent times. Its second season premiered on June 20 and expanded its reach through a dual-platform release on Netflix and YouTube.
The format combines comedy, talent and unpredictable audience-driven moments. The latest episode arrived on August 10 and featured guest judges including Badshah and Sourav Joshi. Despite dropping to fifth, the show remains one of the most-watched digital properties in India. Its current ranking also highlights just how competitive the OTT space has become.