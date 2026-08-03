ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Left Injured In Rubber Bullet Task; Internet Says 'Reminds Me Of Jantar Mantar'

Hyderabad: The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has received massive backlash online after contestants were made to endure a painful stunt involving rubber bullets. The episode featured Shagun Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh and Karan Wahi taking part in a task called the "Pain Auction". The task left all four with visible injuries.

Soon after the episode aired, clips of the stunt went viral on social media. Many viewers called the task "torture" rather than entertainment. Several others compared it to the alleged pellet gun injuries suffered by students during the NEET-UG paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.

What happened during the stunt?

The task began after two teams selected Shagun, Gaurav, Vishal and Karan to perform it. Host Rohit Shetty then introduced the challenge, where a man dressed in camouflage stood behind the contestants with a gun loaded with rubber bullets.

The four contestants had to stand with their backs facing the shooter while wearing only sleeveless vests and spine protectors. Rohit explained that the firing would continue until two contestants gave up, and those two would then perform the elimination stunt.

As the task progressed, the shooter moved closer and fired multiple rubber bullets at a time. The contestants were seen screaming in pain while trying to stay in the game. Rohit later revealed that each contestant was hit by around "40 pellets" during the challenge.

Shagun Sharma was the first contestant to quit the task, followed by Gaurav Khanna. Vishal Aditya Singh and Karan Wahi managed to complete the challenge. Rohit also warned the contestants that they would have to face even tougher pain in the coming weeks.