Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Left Injured In Rubber Bullet Task; Internet Says 'Reminds Me Of Jantar Mantar'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 sparked outrage after contestants endured a rubber bullet stunt, with many viewers comparing their injuries to the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has received massive backlash online after contestants were made to endure a painful stunt involving rubber bullets. The episode featured Shagun Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh and Karan Wahi taking part in a task called the "Pain Auction". The task left all four with visible injuries.
Soon after the episode aired, clips of the stunt went viral on social media. Many viewers called the task "torture" rather than entertainment. Several others compared it to the alleged pellet gun injuries suffered by students during the NEET-UG paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar on July 20, 2026.
What happened during the stunt?
The task began after two teams selected Shagun, Gaurav, Vishal and Karan to perform it. Host Rohit Shetty then introduced the challenge, where a man dressed in camouflage stood behind the contestants with a gun loaded with rubber bullets.
The four contestants had to stand with their backs facing the shooter while wearing only sleeveless vests and spine protectors. Rohit explained that the firing would continue until two contestants gave up, and those two would then perform the elimination stunt.
As the task progressed, the shooter moved closer and fired multiple rubber bullets at a time. The contestants were seen screaming in pain while trying to stay in the game. Rohit later revealed that each contestant was hit by around "40 pellets" during the challenge.
Shagun Sharma was the first contestant to quit the task, followed by Gaurav Khanna. Vishal Aditya Singh and Karan Wahi managed to complete the challenge. Rohit also warned the contestants that they would have to face even tougher pain in the coming weeks.
Shagun Sharma and Gaurav Khanna react
After the stunt ended, the contestants were shocked to see the injuries on each other’s backs. Some of them were even seen crying. Shagun later shared a video from the stunt on Instagram and wrote, "I know what it looked like from outside. Still healing from what it felt like from inside." During the episode, she also admitted that she did not like the stunt at all.
Gaurav Khanna also spoke about the pain during the show, saying that even his neck ache felt minor compared to what he experienced during the task. He later shared a glimpse of the injuries on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys..still have these marks #darrkanayadaur #kkk15."
Internet compares the stunt to Jantar Mantar protest
Several users compared the contestants’ injuries to the alleged pellet gun injuries suffered by students during the NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar.
One user wrote, "Imagine who got hit at Jantar Mantar during the protest." Another commented, "Reminds me of pellet marks." A third wrote, "And to imagine innocent students went through the worst in Protests. Terrifying!!" Another social media user added, "Khatron ke khiladi show❎Jantar mantar protest ✅."
Many viewers also questioned whether such a task should be allowed on a television reality show. Some even mistook the rubber bullets for pellets after Rohit referred to them as "pellets" during the episode.
One Instagram user asked, "Isn’t it torture rather than a task?" while another wrote, "Kya paagalpan hai ye? (What is this insanity?)." Another comment read, "I have never seen a stunt like that before; how can they injure them badly... this is torture.. they should not be physically injured purposely.. if it’s done by accident that’s a different thing." Some viewers also said they cried while watching the task, while others questioned whether it was even legal.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes premiering every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.