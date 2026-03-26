ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khana Dil Se: Hansal Mehta, Vijay Subramaniam Bet Big On AI To Unlock India's Food History

The series aims to explore India’s rich food heritage by connecting recipes with stories of migration, identity, and memory. The creators say AI will help dig deeper into culinary traditions that have never been properly documented.

What makes Khana Dil Se stand out is how AI will be used, not just for visuals but as a creative partner in the storytelling process. According to the creators, the use of AI will help to track the origins of the dishes, map how recipes travelled across regions, and discover hidden culinary connections between communities. It will also help to recreate the history of food and how dishes may have evolved over time.

The show has been announced by Collective Studios in collaboration with True Story Films. The makers have also released a teaser, offering a glimpse into what they call India’s first AI-powered food storytelling series.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam are betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) in storytelling with their new food-based series Khana Dil Se - An AI Journey Through India's Kitchen.

For Mehta, the project marks a return to familiar territory. In the 1990s, he created Khana Khazana, which made chef Sanjeev Kapoor a household name. Now, decades later, he is revisiting food storytelling with a modern twist.

Speaking about the show at a press meet, Mehta said, "Food is memory. When you cook something from another culture, you're not just following a recipe; you're stepping into a piece of someone else's life. A recipe carries within it an entire history: of land, of migration, of a grandmother's hands. These are probably humanity's most durable cultural documents, passed down through generations, across borders, surviving when almost nothing else does. That's what makes food such an honest way to look at people and who they really are. With Khana Dil Se, we want to use every tool available to us, including AI, to trace those stories before they disappear."

The project also brings in Shamsher Ahmed as a culinary consultant. His experience in Indian regional cuisines is expected to add authenticity to the show.

Producer Sahil Saigal said, "Khana Dil Se gave us a chance to ask what food television could look like if AI were part of the process - not replacing the human story, but helping us reach deeper into it. There are culinary traditions across India that have never been documented. This is our attempt to find them."

Subramaniam added, "At Collective, we've always believed that storytelling evolves with the tools available to us. India's culinary traditions are among the richest cultural archives in the world, yet so many of these stories remain undocumented. Khana Dil Se brings together creators, filmmakers, and technologists to surface those stories in a way that hasn’t been attempted before."

The series is produced by True Story Films along with Collective Studios and promises to blend technology with tradition to tell India's story through its food.