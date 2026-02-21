ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Khamosh' Exclusively Linked To Shatrughan Sinha's Persona, Says HC; Bars Misuse Of His Name, Voice, Images

Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's signature "Khamosh" dialogue is "exclusively associated" with his persona, the Bombay High Court has said while prohibiting the use of his name, images and other personal attributes to create online content without his consent.

In an interim order passed on a petition filed by Sinha, Justice Sharmila Deshmukh on February 16 directed all websites and social media platforms to take down such content forthwith. It also prohibited the unauthorised uploading of such material in future. The detailed order copy became available on Saturday.

The petition, filed through Advocate Hiren Kamod, sought protection of the veteran actor's personality rights and a permanent injunction or order against the unauthorised use of his name, image and other personal attributes including his famous punchline "Khamosh" (silence).

The high court in its order noted that Sinha has a unique style of dialogue delivery, and is especially known for the unique manner of saying "Khamosh" onscreen.

"It needs no reinforcement that the expression "Khamosh" which was delivered by the Plaintiff (Sinha) in his unique and distinct style in one of his films is associated exclusively with the Plaintiff's persona," the HC said.