ETV Bharat / entertainment

Khalifa X Review: Prithviraj's Mass Avatar Gets Thumbs Up, But Story Leaves Viewers Divided

One early viewer praised the film's first half, writing, "KHALIFA ka first half = PURE KIDU!" The viewer said the film takes some time to settle but gains momentum with detailed staging, emotions and a strong pre-interval stretch. Prithviraj's opening scene, the action sequences and the build-up around Mohanlal were also singled out for praise.

Early reactions from moviegoers on X suggest that Khalifa has plenty to offer on the big-screen action front, but the response to its story and screenplay has been far less enthusiastic. While several viewers have praised Prithviraj's screen presence, Jakes Bejoy's music and the action sequences, others have called the plot predictable and the conflict weak.

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa has arrived in theatres today, August 20, marking its release during the Onam season. Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam action thriller has opened amid strong curiosity around Prithviraj's stylish new avatar, its gold-smuggling backdrop and the much-discussed cameo of superstar Mohanlal.

Another viewer, however, felt the film's technical strengths could not completely hide its writing problems. "Prithviraj's look & screen presence, Jakes Bejoy's BGM and action blocks are good," the post read, before describing the story as predictable and the conflict as weak. That appears to be one of the recurring points in the early reactions. Several viewers have liked the way Khalifa looks and sounds, but have questioned whether its screenplay brings anything fresh to the familiar crime-action formula.

Khalifa X Review (Photo: X)

"Rajuettan looks terrific, and sadly, that's about it," one X user wrote, calling the film "all-style-no-substance." The viewer felt that while the film remains engaging for a while, it eventually loses its impact. Another reaction was particularly critical of the film's treatment of its central premise. "Wish the film had focused more on the gold smuggling aspect instead of turning into an extremely generic action thriller," the moviegoer wrote.

Khalifa X Review (Photo: X)

Khalifa centres on Mambarakal Aamir Ali, played by Prithviraj, a powerful figure connected to an international gold-smuggling network operating between the Middle East and India. The story combines crime, revenge, family legacy and a battle for control of a criminal empire. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans and Sanju Sivaram, while Tovino Thomas is among the other prominent names associated with the project. However, Mohanlal's presence has been one of the biggest attractions.

Vysakh and Prithviraj reunite for the large-scale action film, with Jakes Bejoy handling the music and background score. The latter has received particularly positive attention in the early reactions, with viewers repeatedly mentioning the BGM as one of the film's strengths. The response to the action has also been encouraging. One viewer highlighted two action blocks as major positives, while praising Prithviraj's physique and look. At the same time, the film's antagonist has attracted criticism, with some viewers describing the villain as weak and failing to create a convincing threat.

Another early reaction summed up the mixed response by calling Khalifa technically solid but criticising its "outdated" story and poor narration. With the film now playing in theatres, the first wave of X reactions points to a familiar divide: Khalifa appears to deliver the scale, style, music and mass moments expected from an Onam action release, but its predictable narrative could prove to be its biggest weakness.