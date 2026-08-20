Khalifa X Review: Prithviraj's Mass Avatar Gets Thumbs Up, But Story Leaves Viewers Divided
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa opens to mixed X reactions, with viewers praising its style, action and music while criticising its predictable plot and weak conflict.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa has arrived in theatres today, August 20, marking its release during the Onam season. Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam action thriller has opened amid strong curiosity around Prithviraj's stylish new avatar, its gold-smuggling backdrop and the much-discussed cameo of superstar Mohanlal.
Early reactions from moviegoers on X suggest that Khalifa has plenty to offer on the big-screen action front, but the response to its story and screenplay has been far less enthusiastic. While several viewers have praised Prithviraj's screen presence, Jakes Bejoy's music and the action sequences, others have called the plot predictable and the conflict weak.
One early viewer praised the film's first half, writing, "KHALIFA ka first half = PURE KIDU!" The viewer said the film takes some time to settle but gains momentum with detailed staging, emotions and a strong pre-interval stretch. Prithviraj's opening scene, the action sequences and the build-up around Mohanlal were also singled out for praise.
🔥 #KHALIFA ka first half = PURE KIDU! 🥵🙏🏼— DVVision 🚩 (@DivyanshVision) August 20, 2026
Slow start ke baad detailed staging + solid emotions, aur pre-interval 30 minutes ne toh adrenaline ka level hi tod diya! 😭🔥
Aura Raj ka opening scene, Jakes Pannal ke saath fights aur Lalettan ke goosebumps-worthy build-ups — full… pic.twitter.com/GHnLMS3Sq0
Another viewer, however, felt the film's technical strengths could not completely hide its writing problems. "Prithviraj's look & screen presence, Jakes Bejoy's BGM and action blocks are good," the post read, before describing the story as predictable and the conflict as weak. That appears to be one of the recurring points in the early reactions. Several viewers have liked the way Khalifa looks and sounds, but have questioned whether its screenplay brings anything fresh to the familiar crime-action formula.
"Rajuettan looks terrific, and sadly, that's about it," one X user wrote, calling the film "all-style-no-substance." The viewer felt that while the film remains engaging for a while, it eventually loses its impact. Another reaction was particularly critical of the film's treatment of its central premise. "Wish the film had focused more on the gold smuggling aspect instead of turning into an extremely generic action thriller," the moviegoer wrote.
Khalifa centres on Mambarakal Aamir Ali, played by Prithviraj, a powerful figure connected to an international gold-smuggling network operating between the Middle East and India. The story combines crime, revenge, family legacy and a battle for control of a criminal empire. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans and Sanju Sivaram, while Tovino Thomas is among the other prominent names associated with the project. However, Mohanlal's presence has been one of the biggest attractions.
#Khalifa #Mohanlal#Khalifa 🔥 — Prithviraj’s look & screen presence 💥 Jakes Bejoy’s BGM 🎶 and action blocks 👊 are good. Lalettan cameo ❤️— Ad Entertainment (@AdithianAd74923) August 20, 2026
But predictable story 😐 weak conflict, villian 😞. Emotions also didn’t work.Technilcaly solid but outdated story poor narration
Vysakh and Prithviraj reunite for the large-scale action film, with Jakes Bejoy handling the music and background score. The latter has received particularly positive attention in the early reactions, with viewers repeatedly mentioning the BGM as one of the film's strengths. The response to the action has also been encouraging. One viewer highlighted two action blocks as major positives, while praising Prithviraj's physique and look. At the same time, the film's antagonist has attracted criticism, with some viewers describing the villain as weak and failing to create a convincing threat.
#Khalifa Review— Varun R 🇮🇳 (@VarunNR_79) August 20, 2026
Inspired from Infamous Gold Smuggling related to a political party
Prithviraj is good, Jakes has done his part
Story not exciting, not action oriented
Plasticky Villian is weak
Good making by Vysakh
Lal cameo and looks - his best
Average, Underwhelming !! pic.twitter.com/iSPDwRfUQN
Another early reaction summed up the mixed response by calling Khalifa technically solid but criticising its "outdated" story and poor narration. With the film now playing in theatres, the first wave of X reactions points to a familiar divide: Khalifa appears to deliver the scale, style, music and mass moments expected from an Onam action release, but its predictable narrative could prove to be its biggest weakness.