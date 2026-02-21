ETV Bharat / entertainment

KH x RK Glimpse: Rajini & Kamal Bring Back Retro Swag In Nelson's Film But 'Who Is The Hero?'

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, tentatively titled KH x RK, have finally unveiled its first promo clip, bringing together two of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema - Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, after nearly five decades. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marks their on-screen reunion after 47 years.

The promo video, released on Saturday, has a strong retro and gangster-style theme. It opens on a humorous note with director Nelson seen walking nervously in a corridor. He appears confused as he wonders whether he should enter Rajinikanth's or Kamal Haasan's room first. At that moment, music composer Anirudh Ravichander walks in with a dilemma of his own. He asks Nelson which raaga he should choose for the film's music. Holding up two fingers, Anirudh suggests the classic "pick one when in doubt" trick.

After helping Anirudh make a choice, Nelson uses the same trick to solve his bigger problem - deciding between the two legends. What follows is a light-hearted montage where Nelson is seen assisting both actors as they get ready. He amusingly mixes up their accessories and outfits, confidently claiming that a particular shoe belongs to Rajinikanth, which only adds to their visible irritation.