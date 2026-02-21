KH x RK Glimpse: Rajini & Kamal Bring Back Retro Swag In Nelson's Film But 'Who Is The Hero?'
KH x RK promo shows Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's stylish reunion in a retro gangster theme, ending with the intriguing question, "Who is the hero?"
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 21, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, tentatively titled KH x RK, have finally unveiled its first promo clip, bringing together two of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema - Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, after nearly five decades. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marks their on-screen reunion after 47 years.
The promo video, released on Saturday, has a strong retro and gangster-style theme. It opens on a humorous note with director Nelson seen walking nervously in a corridor. He appears confused as he wonders whether he should enter Rajinikanth's or Kamal Haasan's room first. At that moment, music composer Anirudh Ravichander walks in with a dilemma of his own. He asks Nelson which raaga he should choose for the film's music. Holding up two fingers, Anirudh suggests the classic "pick one when in doubt" trick.
After helping Anirudh make a choice, Nelson uses the same trick to solve his bigger problem - deciding between the two legends. What follows is a light-hearted montage where Nelson is seen assisting both actors as they get ready. He amusingly mixes up their accessories and outfits, confidently claiming that a particular shoe belongs to Rajinikanth, which only adds to their visible irritation.
The tone then shifts. The promo reveals the stylish looks of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in a dramatic manner. Both stars are seen dressed in full-length leather jackets, giving off strong retro gangster vibes. They walk with confidence towards a car parked in a dimly lit garage. Kamal Haasan takes the driver's seat while Rajinikanth sits beside him. The clip ends on a powerful note as both turn towards Nelson and ask him, "Who is the hero?"
Earlier, the makers had released a poster of the film. The design had a vintage feel and showed the hands of two men wearing leather jackets, a gold watch and a ring, hinting at their classic "retro swag". The tagline on the poster read, "Some men set rules, some men rule."
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were last seen together in the 1979 film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. They have also shared screen space in classics like Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu and Pathinaru Vayathinile.
Nelson Dilipkumar, who earlier directed Rajinikanth starrer Jailer and is set to helm Jailer 2, will helm this ambitious project. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
