KH x RK Announcement Video: Did The Makers Use AI In Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth's Reunion Teaser?

The stylish promo shows Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth getting ready in separate rooms, as director Nelson struggles to choose whom to support. The two legends then step out and face each other before walking through a garage in slow motion. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also seen in the video, adding to the mass appeal. The walk sequence, shot by cinematographer Rajiv Menon, features glamorous models posing as car washers, looking at the stars as they pass by.

Hyderabad: Four decades after they last shared screen space, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are finally reuniting for a new film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The announcement promo of the much-awaited project was released by the stars and the banner Red Giant Movies on Saturday. While fans celebrated the historic reunion, a new debate quickly took over social media that was part of the promo AI-generated?

Soon after the promo dropped, some X users shared screenshots of the models and claimed that they looked "AI GENERATED." One user even asked X's AI chatbot Grok for clarity. Grok replied, "Yes, this collage of women in garage scenes looks AI-generated. The hyper-realistic details, consistent lighting, and polished cinematic style across all panels are classic signs of modern AI image tools like Midjourney or Flux." However, Grok's answers are not always fully accurate. And so far, the makers have not released any official statement about the AI speculation.

Despite the debate, fans are thrilled about the reunion. One fan wrote, "This is not just a reunion… it's cinematic history in the making. Thalaivar × Ulaganayagan = Goosebumps guaranteed!" Another user hinted at the storyline, saying, "Name itself hint is there. Kamal as Antagonist, Rajini as Hero."

The promo has already crossed 25 million cumulative views on social media, proving the massive craze around the project. The film marks the first time the two icons will appear together since the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Before that, they worked together in classics like Apoorva Raagangal and 16 Vayathinile.

