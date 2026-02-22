KH x RK Announcement Video: Did The Makers Use AI In Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth's Reunion Teaser?
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's reunion promo sparks AI rumours after parts of it look AI-generated, leaving fans divided.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Four decades after they last shared screen space, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are finally reuniting for a new film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The announcement promo of the much-awaited project was released by the stars and the banner Red Giant Movies on Saturday. While fans celebrated the historic reunion, a new debate quickly took over social media that was part of the promo AI-generated?
The stylish promo shows Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth getting ready in separate rooms, as director Nelson struggles to choose whom to support. The two legends then step out and face each other before walking through a garage in slow motion. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is also seen in the video, adding to the mass appeal. The walk sequence, shot by cinematographer Rajiv Menon, features glamorous models posing as car washers, looking at the stars as they pass by.
Soon after the promo dropped, some X users shared screenshots of the models and claimed that they looked "AI GENERATED." One user even asked X's AI chatbot Grok for clarity. Grok replied, "Yes, this collage of women in garage scenes looks AI-generated. The hyper-realistic details, consistent lighting, and polished cinematic style across all panels are classic signs of modern AI image tools like Midjourney or Flux." However, Grok's answers are not always fully accurate. And so far, the makers have not released any official statement about the AI speculation.
This is not just a reunion… it’s cinematic history in the making 👑🔥 Thalaivar × Ulaganayagan = Goosebumps guaranteed! 💥🎬— Abhijith Kn (@AbhijithKn07) February 22, 2026
Despite the debate, fans are thrilled about the reunion. One fan wrote, "This is not just a reunion… it's cinematic history in the making. Thalaivar × Ulaganayagan = Goosebumps guaranteed!" Another user hinted at the storyline, saying, "Name itself hint is there. Kamal as Antagonist, Rajini as Hero."
Name itself hint is there 💀🔥— Anso Mick M (@AnsoMick) February 22, 2026
Kamal as Antagonist 😈
Rajini as Hero 😎#KHxRK #Rajinikanth #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/puTLuZXxmh
Promo storm hits social media with 25M+ Cumulative views 🥳#KHxRK#KamalHaasan#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/oSNargQPYe— KH FANZ ITWING (@Mathankamaltuti) February 22, 2026
The promo has already crossed 25 million cumulative views on social media, proving the massive craze around the project. The film marks the first time the two icons will appear together since the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Before that, they worked together in classics like Apoorva Raagangal and 16 Vayathinile.
Read More