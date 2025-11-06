ETV Bharat / entertainment

KGF's Chacha Harish Rai Loses Battle To Cancer; Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit, Fans Mourn The Loss

Harish Rai had been living with thyroid cancer since 2022, with his health deteriorating in recent months after the disease expanded into his stomach. It was also reported that he faced a financial struggle from medical treatment, as a single injection cost upwards of Rs 3.5 lakh. The Kannada cinema fraternity had supported the actor both financially and emotionally over the past few months, including actors Yash and Dhruva Sarja.

Hyderabad: Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his memorable role as Chacha in the blockbuster KGF, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with thyroid cancer. He was 49. The actor breathed his last at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, where he had been undergoing treatment for several months.

Harish Rai will be fondly remembered by his fans as KGF Chacha. He was also part of the cult classic film Om, which was directed by Upendra and featured Shivarajkumar, and saw him rise to fame shortly after its 1995 release. He mostly played roles that showcased strong characters. Over the course of a career that extended across two decades, Harish Rai participated in films sucha as Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, Bhoogata, Raj Bahadur, Taayavva, Jodi Hakki and, of course, the KGF series where his role of Chacha endeared him to audiences across India.

His final role was in the film Simharoopini, starring Kinal Raj. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to share touching tributes, and to honour the actor's humility, dedication, and the many ways that he contributed to Kannada cinema. Reacting to his death, Radhika Pandit, wife of KGF star Yash, expressed her grief on social media. She wrote: "Very sad to hear the news of the passing of talented actor Harish Rai. His performance will always be remembered in the Kannada cinema industry. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to the family."

Read More