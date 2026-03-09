Waiting For Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man? - Watch These Key Episodes Before Cillian Murphy's Film Arrives
Ahead of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man's release, here are eight essential episodes fans should revisit before Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The world of the Peaky Blinders is set to expand with the upcoming film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which will premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2026.
Directed by Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight, the film continues the story of the popular British crime drama that ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie will see Cillian Murphy return as the gangster Tommy Shelby, the ambitious leader of the Shelby crime family.
Several familiar faces will reprise their roles in the film, including Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck and Stephen Graham. The movie will also introduce new cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo and Barry Keoghan.
Set after the events of the series finale, the film will follow Tommy Shelby, who has been living in self-imposed exile. According to early details, the former gangster will be forced to return to Birmingham to protect both his family and the nation during a turbulent period.
As excitement grows for the film's release, fans may want to revisit some of the most important episodes from the series that shaped Tommy Shelby's story. Here are eight essential episodes worth watching before the film arrives.
Season 1, Episode 1: The Beginning
The very first episode introduces viewers to post-World War I Birmingham and the powerful Shelby crime family. Tommy Shelby, a former soldier, runs the Peaky Blinders gang with his brothers and the guidance of his aunt Polly. Trouble begins when Chester Campbell, played by Sam Neill, arrives in Birmingham under orders from Winston Churchill to recover a missing shipment of guns. On the other hand, Grace Burgess, played by Annabelle Wallis, goes undercover as a barmaid to spy on the Shelbys.
Season 1, Episode 5: Family Betrayal
This episode revolves around the return of the Shelby family's estranged father, played by Tommy Flanagan, as Arthur Shelby Sr. His return causes tension among the family. Arthur Jr., played by Paul Anderson, has a hard time coping with the fact that his father has once again betrayed him. At the same time, Grace falls in love with Tommy, and that complicates her role as an undercover agent.
Season 2, Episode 6: Derby Day
Often considered one of the best episodes of the series, the Season 2 finale builds toward a dramatic showdown. Tommy forms an alliance with Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons, played by Tom Hardy. At the same time, Polly finally takes revenge on Inspector Campbell. The episode also reveals a major personal twist for Tommy when Grace announces she is pregnant with his child.
Season 3, Episode 2: A Tragic Loss
By this point, Tommy and Grace are married and raising their young son, Charles. However, their happiness is short-lived. A conflict between the Shelbys and the Italian Changretta crime family escalates quickly. During an assassination attempt on Tommy, Grace is shot and killed instead. This moment deeply affects Tommy for the rest of the series.
Season 3, Episode 6: A Dangerous Plan
The Season 3 finale is perhaps the toughest test for Tommy. His son is kidnapped, and Tommy is forced into the midst of a political plot involving the explosion of a Soviet train. Tommy manages to rescue his son, but the final twist of the episode reveals that the entire Shelby family is arrested, leaving Tommy free, stating that he has a larger plan in motion.
Season 4, Episode 1: The Noose
The fourth season opens with the Shelby family on the verge of execution. At the last moment, Tommy manages to save them. However, peace does not last long. Sicilian mafia leader Luca Changretta, played by Adrien Brody, arrives seeking revenge against the Shelbys for the deaths of his relatives. His arrival marks one of the deadliest conflicts the family has faced.
Season 5, Episode 6: Mr. Jones
In the Season 5 finale, Tommy becomes involved in politics and plots to assassinate fascist leader Oswald Mosley, portrayed by Sam Claflin. But the plan collapses, leaving Tommy mentally shaken. Haunted by past events and visions of Grace, he points a gun at his own head as the episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger.
Season 6, Episode 6: Lock and Key
In the series finale, Tommy thinks that he is dying after being given a terminal diagnosis. He gets ready to face death, clearing up loose ends and dealing with family rival Michael. However, it is later discovered that the diagnosis was a conspiracy against Tommy. Instead of seeking revenge, Tommy leaves it all behind.