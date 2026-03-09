ETV Bharat / entertainment

Waiting For Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man? - Watch These Key Episodes Before Cillian Murphy's Film Arrives

Hyderabad: The world of the Peaky Blinders is set to expand with the upcoming film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which will premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

Directed by Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight, the film continues the story of the popular British crime drama that ran from 2013 to 2022. The movie will see Cillian Murphy return as the gangster Tommy Shelby, the ambitious leader of the Shelby crime family.

Several familiar faces will reprise their roles in the film, including Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck and Stephen Graham. The movie will also introduce new cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo and Barry Keoghan.

Set after the events of the series finale, the film will follow Tommy Shelby, who has been living in self-imposed exile. According to early details, the former gangster will be forced to return to Birmingham to protect both his family and the nation during a turbulent period.

As excitement grows for the film's release, fans may want to revisit some of the most important episodes from the series that shaped Tommy Shelby's story. Here are eight essential episodes worth watching before the film arrives.

Season 1, Episode 1: The Beginning

The very first episode introduces viewers to post-World War I Birmingham and the powerful Shelby crime family. Tommy Shelby, a former soldier, runs the Peaky Blinders gang with his brothers and the guidance of his aunt Polly. Trouble begins when Chester Campbell, played by Sam Neill, arrives in Birmingham under orders from Winston Churchill to recover a missing shipment of guns. On the other hand, Grace Burgess, played by Annabelle Wallis, goes undercover as a barmaid to spy on the Shelbys.

Season 1, Episode 5: Family Betrayal