‘Kerala Story 2’ Screening Put On Hold, Kerala HC Issues Strict Directions To CBFC
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has stayed the screening of the controversial film Kerala Story 2 until the hearing is completed. The court noted that the petitioners' concerns about the film’s content potentially damaging Kerala’s secular image cannot be dismissed outright. The pleas will be considered again tomorrow at 9:45 a.m.
The court declined the suggestion that it should watch the film and assess it, citing a lack of time. However, it gave a clear response to the producers’ argument that the court cannot substitute for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The High Court directed the censor board to examine the content to determine whether the film defames Kerala and reminded it that a re-examination should not happen only after the film is released and damage is done. The court had earlier stated that the concerns of the petitioners cannot be ignored.
The court asked for a translated version of the film’s teaser to be submitted. It must be examined how the producers’ claim that the film is inspired by real events would affect Kerala’s secular image. The court directed the board to carefully assess whether the film brings disrepute to Kerala.
In an affidavit, the producers argued that it is not legally appropriate for the court to watch and evaluate the film, and that only the censor board has such authority. They pointed out that the court reviewing the film would amount to replacing the censor board. However, it reiterated that the petitioners’ concerns are serious.
Meanwhile, the censor board informed the court that there are no portions in the film that target any particular religion or community. The producers also assured the court that the controversial teaser and trailer would be withdrawn.
At the same time, director Kamakshya Narayan Singh declared that if there is any falsehood in what is shown in Kerala Story 2, those making the allegations should prove it, and if the claims are proven false, he would permanently stop making films. He maintained that the Kerala Story 2 has been made with complete honesty.
The director added that his previous experiences helped in portraying subjects like forced religious conversion. His experience in making documentaries on social issues helped produce the second part of Kerala Story 2.
“I usually make films that raise questions and encourage people to think about what is happening around them. Therefore, before releasing a film or documentary, I conduct in-depth research on the issue being addressed,” Kamakshya Narayan Singh added.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah stated that they demand that the evils in God’s Own Country, Kerala, should be eradicated as soon as possible. The producers further added that the story was inspired by real incidents and cases registered in courts.
