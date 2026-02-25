ETV Bharat / entertainment

‘Kerala Story 2’ Screening Put On Hold, Kerala HC Issues Strict Directions To CBFC

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has stayed the screening of the controversial film Kerala Story 2 until the hearing is completed. The court noted that the petitioners' concerns about the film’s content potentially damaging Kerala’s secular image cannot be dismissed outright. The pleas will be considered again tomorrow at 9:45 a.m.

The court declined the suggestion that it should watch the film and assess it, citing a lack of time. However, it gave a clear response to the producers’ argument that the court cannot substitute for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The High Court directed the censor board to examine the content to determine whether the film defames Kerala and reminded it that a re-examination should not happen only after the film is released and damage is done. The court had earlier stated that the concerns of the petitioners cannot be ignored.

The court asked for a translated version of the film’s teaser to be submitted. It must be examined how the producers’ claim that the film is inspired by real events would affect Kerala’s secular image. The court directed the board to carefully assess whether the film brings disrepute to Kerala.

In an affidavit, the producers argued that it is not legally appropriate for the court to watch and evaluate the film, and that only the censor board has such authority. They pointed out that the court reviewing the film would amount to replacing the censor board. However, it reiterated that the petitioners’ concerns are serious.