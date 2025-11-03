ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Bags 10 Awards, Mammootty Wins Best Actor For The 8th Time

Hyderabad: Megastar Mammootty has won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding dual performance as Kodumon Potti and Chathan in Bramayugam. His spine-chilling portrayal, which left audiences both awestruck and terrified, has earned him this honour for a record eighth time. Shamla Hamza was chosen as Best Actress for her performance in Feminichi Fathima.

The awards were announced at Thrissur Ramanilayam by Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. Jury chairman Prakash Raj, Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman Resul Pookutty, and several prominent figures from the film industry attended the event. Actor Tovino Thomas received a Special Jury Award for Best Actor.

Manjummel Boys Bags 10 Awards

The film Manjummel Boys emerged as the big winner of the year, sweeping 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Director Chidambaram S Poduval, who helmed the film, was named Best Director.

Other major recognitions for Manjummel Boys included Shyju Khalid (Best Cinematography), Shijin Melvin and Abhishek (Best Sound Design), Ajayan Chalissery (Best Art Direction), and lyricist Vaidan (Best Lyricist for the song Kuthanthram). The film also won the award for Most Popular and Technically Excellent Film.

Other Major Awards

Shamla Hamza's Feminichi Fathima fetched director Fazil Muhammed the award for Best Debut Director, while the film was also chosen as Second Best Film. Sidharth Bharathan won Best Character Actor, and Lijomol was named Best Character Actress. Seba Tomy (Am Ah) won Best Female Playback Singer.

KS Harisankar was chosen as Best Male Playback Singer for Kiliye from ARM. Payal Kapadia won a Special Award for Women and Transgender Representation for her film Prabhayaay Ninachathellam. Paradise received the Special Jury Award, along with a special mention for its technical team.

Special Mentions

Darshana Rajendran (Paradise) and Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillea) shared the Special Mention for Best Actress. Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam) and Tovino Thomas (ARM) received Special Mentions for Acting.

Out of 38 films initially evaluated by the preliminary jury, around 35 made it to the final round, chaired by Prakash Raj. The final screening process concluded two days before the announcement.

Technical Category Awards

In dubbing, Sayonara Philip (Barroz) and Rajesh Gopi (Barroz) shared honours in the female and male categories, respectively. Jithin and Anirudh Mukherjee won Best Visual Effects for ARM. Ronex Xavier (Bramayugam, Bougainvillea) was awarded Best Makeup Artist, while Sameera Saneesh (Rekhachithram, Bougainvillea) won for Best Costume Design.

Sushin Shyam (Bougainvillea) received Best Music Director, while Christo Xavier (Bramayugam) won Best Background Score. Sooraj (Kishkindha Kaandam) won Best Editing, Ajayan Adat (Pani) Best Sync Sound, and Umesh (Bougainvillea) Best Choreography. The Best Adapted Screenplay Award went to Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad (Bougainvillea), and the Best Story Award to Prasanna Vithanage (Paradise).

Literary Awards

CS Meenakshi's Penpaattu Tharakal was chosen as the Best Book on Cinema, while Dr Valsalan Vathussery won Best Article on Cinema for his article titled Malayala Cinemayile Eazhachamgal.

Mammootty's Award So Far

This marks Mammootty's eighth Kerala State Award for Best Actor. His earlier wins include:

Adiyozhukkukal (1984)