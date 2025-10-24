ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kerala HC Quashes Govt Order Legalising Mohanlal's Ivory Collection, Calls It 'Legally Invalid'

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the state government's 2015 order that had regularised veteran actor and Dadasahed Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal's possession of ivory tusks. The court also cancelled the licence issued to him and directed the state to issue a fresh notification after following the proper legal procedures.

The division bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian observed that the earlier order issued by the Kerala government suffered from procedural lapses and had not been published in the official gazette, rendering it legally invalid. It further stated that the government's decision to legitimise the possession of ivory was not in accordance with statutory norms.

Mohanlal's counsel said the matter was "nothing but only a technical issue," implying that the problem could be resolved once due procedure was followed.