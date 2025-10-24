Kerala HC Quashes Govt Order Legalising Mohanlal's Ivory Collection, Calls It 'Legally Invalid'
Kerala High Court quashed the state government's 2015 order regularising actor Mohanlal's ivory collection, citing procedural lapses, and directed the issue of a fresh notification.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the state government's 2015 order that had regularised veteran actor and Dadasahed Phalke Award recipient Mohanlal's possession of ivory tusks. The court also cancelled the licence issued to him and directed the state to issue a fresh notification after following the proper legal procedures.
The division bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian observed that the earlier order issued by the Kerala government suffered from procedural lapses and had not been published in the official gazette, rendering it legally invalid. It further stated that the government's decision to legitimise the possession of ivory was not in accordance with statutory norms.
Mohanlal's counsel said the matter was "nothing but only a technical issue," implying that the problem could be resolved once due procedure was followed.
The matter dates back to December 21, 2011, when the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at Mohanlal's residence in Thevara, Kochi. During the raid, officials reportedly found two pairs of ivory tusks, following which the Forest Department registered a case against the actor under laws prohibiting the possession of wildlife ivory.
The case resurfaced when the Kerala government decided to withdraw the case, a move that was later struck down by the Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The trial court also directed Mohanlal to personally appear in connection with the case, observing that the state's withdrawal decision "lacked merit".
Subsequently, Mohanlal approached the Kerala High Court challenging the lower court's order, while another petitioner, James Mathew, sought legal action against the actor for possession of the elephant tusks. The actor later obtained an interim stay from the Kerala High Court, which remained in effect until Friday's ruling.
