Kerala HC Declines To Entertain PIL Against 'The Kerala Story 2'

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking to change the title of the film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' and pulled up the petitioners for casting aspersions on the division bench, which paved the way for the movie's release.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was severely critical of certain remarks in the public interest litigation by Chandramohanan K C, a retired teacher and social activist, and Mehnaz P Mohammed, a lawyer.

When the matter was taken up, the bench pointed out that petitions related to the movie were pending before a single judge bench and a division bench and therefore, it would not be appropriate for it to take up the PIL. Chief Justice Sen said it would be better if the division bench, which is hearing the appeal by the film's producers, hears the instant matter.