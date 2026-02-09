ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kennedy On OTT: Why Anurag Kashyap's Film Starring Sunny Leone Remained Unreleased For 3 Years Despite Clearing Censorship

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's long-delayed neo-noir thriller Kennedy is finally getting an official Indian release, almost three years after its world premiere. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026. The OTT release also brings attention to a long-standing question: why did a film that cleared censorship remain unreleased in India for so long?

Written and directed by Kashyap, Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in key roles. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022). Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section and received a standing ovation. It then travelled across several international festivals, including Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Fantastic Fest in the US, and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Despite this global run and receiving certification for release in India, the film never got a theatrical rollout. In an earlier conversation with a newswire, Kashyap explained that the project got stuck due to studio-related issues. According to him, the film was complete and cleared by the censor board, but the studio backing it was struggling financially. The exit of key executives who supported the film added to the uncertainty. As a result, Kennedy remained locked without a release date for years.