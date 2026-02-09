Kennedy On OTT: Why Anurag Kashyap's Film Starring Sunny Leone Remained Unreleased For 3 Years Despite Clearing Censorship
Anurag Kashyap's long-delayed thriller Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone, is finally getting its first official Indian OTT release after years of uncertainty.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 9, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's long-delayed neo-noir thriller Kennedy is finally getting an official Indian release, almost three years after its world premiere. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026. The OTT release also brings attention to a long-standing question: why did a film that cleared censorship remain unreleased in India for so long?
Written and directed by Kashyap, Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in key roles. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022). Kennedy premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section and received a standing ovation. It then travelled across several international festivals, including Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Fantastic Fest in the US, and Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
Despite this global run and receiving certification for release in India, the film never got a theatrical rollout. In an earlier conversation with a newswire, Kashyap explained that the project got stuck due to studio-related issues. According to him, the film was complete and cleared by the censor board, but the studio backing it was struggling financially. The exit of key executives who supported the film added to the uncertainty. As a result, Kennedy remained locked without a release date for years.
In December 2025, the film briefly found international visibility when it became the only Indian title selected for the launch lineup of Letterboxd's Video Store. It was available for limited global TVOD viewing in over 20 countries. However, India was not included in that release.
Announcing the upcoming OTT premiere, Kashyap called Kennedy a "labour of love" and said he was grateful the film would finally reach Indian audiences after travelling the world.
The story follows Uday Shetty, an insomniac former police officer believed to be dead. He now works under the alias Kennedy as a covert enforcer inside a corrupt system. Set mainly in Mumbai, the film explores guilt, morality and redemption. Sunny Leone plays Charlie, a key character who changes Kennedy's life.
The film also stars Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Megha Burman, with a special appearance by poet Aamir Aziz. The original background score was recorded in Prague with the Prague Philharmonic Choir.
Kashyap also revealed that the character of Uday Shetty has been with him for years and was inspired by a real-life story narrated by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. He even hinted that the character could return in a future web series, suggesting that Kennedy might not be the end of this story.