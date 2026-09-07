ETV Bharat / entertainment

After Hinting At Breakup With Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis Joins His Directorial Debut An Ordinary Man As Composer

After Hinting At Breakup With Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis Joins His Directorial Debut An Ordinary Man As Composer ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Mohan’s personal life has been in the spotlight for the past few years following his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, and his reported relationship with singer and healer Keneeshaa Francis. Now, months after Keneeshaa appeared to hint at a breakup with Ravi, the two are set to work together professionally. Keneeshaa has joined Ravi Mohan’s upcoming Tamil film An Ordinary Man as its music composer. The film marks Ravi’s debut as a director and is being backed by his production banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. Keneeshaa Francis joins An Ordinary Man Ravi Mohan Studios announced Keneeshaa’s association with the film on Instagram on Monday. The production house shared a post featuring her name and introduced her as the composer of the project. The post read, “Introducing… A Keneeshaa musical.” The production house wrote in the caption, “A new sound has entered the wild. A new chapter. The same soul. An artist you know in a way you've never heard before. 'An Ordinary Man' - One New Sound. One Heaven of a debut. CINEMA welcomes @keneeshaa1.” The announcement comes months after Keneeshaa stepped away from social media following intense online criticism over her association with Ravi. Her return to a film project, and this collaboration with Ravi, has now caught the attention of fans. An Ordinary Man is a comedy film, with actor Yogi Babu set to play the lead role. Ravi is producing the film under Ravi Mohan Studios and will also direct it. Keneeshaa had hinted at a breakup