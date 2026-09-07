After Hinting At Breakup With Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Francis Joins His Directorial Debut An Ordinary Man As Composer
Keneeshaa Francis joins Ravi Mohan's directorial debut, An Ordinary Man, as music composer, months after hinting at their breakup and leaving social media.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Ravi Mohan’s personal life has been in the spotlight for the past few years following his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi, and his reported relationship with singer and healer Keneeshaa Francis. Now, months after Keneeshaa appeared to hint at a breakup with Ravi, the two are set to work together professionally.
Keneeshaa has joined Ravi Mohan’s upcoming Tamil film An Ordinary Man as its music composer. The film marks Ravi’s debut as a director and is being backed by his production banner, Ravi Mohan Studios.
Keneeshaa Francis joins An Ordinary Man
Ravi Mohan Studios announced Keneeshaa’s association with the film on Instagram on Monday. The production house shared a post featuring her name and introduced her as the composer of the project.
The post read, “Introducing… A Keneeshaa musical.” The production house wrote in the caption, “A new sound has entered the wild. A new chapter. The same soul. An artist you know in a way you've never heard before. 'An Ordinary Man' - One New Sound. One Heaven of a debut. CINEMA welcomes @keneeshaa1.”
The announcement comes months after Keneeshaa stepped away from social media following intense online criticism over her association with Ravi. Her return to a film project, and this collaboration with Ravi, has now caught the attention of fans.
An Ordinary Man is a comedy film, with actor Yogi Babu set to play the lead role. Ravi is producing the film under Ravi Mohan Studios and will also direct it.
Keneeshaa had hinted at a breakup
Keneeshaa and Ravi’s relationship became a topic of discussion after Ravi announced his separation from Aarti. The actor and Aarti had been married since 2009 and announced their separation in 2024 after 15 years of marriage.
Ravi was later frequently seen with Keneeshaa, who was reportedly associated with him as a counsellor and is also a musician. The two later appeared together at a wedding in matching gold outfits in 2025, making their relationship a talking point.
However, things appeared to change earlier this year. In May, Keneeshaa shared a long statement on Instagram and said she was walking away from the situation. “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence,” she wrote.
She also said that she was leaving Chennai and stepping away from music, therapy and social media. Towards the end of her post, she wrote, “Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery are what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins.”
Before that, Keneeshaa had also shared videos addressing the criticism surrounding her relationship with Ravi. In one of them, she said that Ravi was an adult who could make his own decisions. “Ravi Mohan is not a child. He knows whom to talk to and how to live his life,” she said.
Ravi Mohan returns to cinema
Keneeshaa’s association with An Ordinary Man comes after Ravi recently confirmed that he would continue working in films. In May, Ravi had announced that he would take a break from cinema until his personal issues were resolved. He became emotional while speaking about his decision during a press conference at his home.
However, at the JFW Achievers Awards in July, Ravi said he had changed his decision after receiving support from people in the film industry and his fans. “I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back,” he said.
Ravi, who was earlier known as Jayam Ravi, had also spoken about his plans to become a producer and director. He had said in an interview with a newswire that he wanted to produce a film with his son Aarav and introduce him to cinema at the right time.