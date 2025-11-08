ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Leads 2026 Grammy Nominations, Followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff And Cirkut

New York: Not like us? More like him: Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations, announced Friday.

The rapper is up for nine trophies at February's ceremony: record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he's had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He's also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

Lamar, who is riding the success of last year's blockbuster "GNX" album, has 22 Grammy career wins and 66 nominations. "GNX" is his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something no other artist has ever done. If it wins, it will be his first win in the category. And it will be only the third rap album to win the top prize, following Outkast in 2004 for "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" and Lauryn Hill in 1999 for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Lady Gaga is up for song, record and album of the year — her first time receiving nominations in all three categories simultaneously. She could also score potential wins in the pop solo performance, pop vocal album, dance pop recording and traditional pop vocal album categories.

Antonoff is nominated in the record, album and song of the year categories twice, for his work with Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter. He's also nominated for rap song for the first time. That's for "tv off" with Lamar, featuring Lefty Gunplay.

Antonoff and Cirkut will face off in the producer of the year, non-Classical category. If Antonoff wins, he will tie Babyface's record of most career wins in the category, with four.

That's not all. Cirkut is up for both record and song of the year, twice — for Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" and Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT." — as well as album of the year and best dance pop recording.

In addition to Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" and Lamar's "GNX," the album of the year category is rounded out by Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend," Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," Justin Bieber's "Swag," Clipse, Pusha T & Malice's "Let God Sort Em Out," Leon Thomas' "Mutt" and Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia."

This is the first time three albums have been up for both rap album and album of the year: "GNX," "Let God Sort Em Out" and "Chromakopia."

Additionally, Bad Bunny's "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" is only the second time an all-Spanish language album has been nominated for the top prize. The first was also a Bad Bunny release — in 2023, for "Un Verano Sin Ti." Harry Styles' "Harry's House" won that year.