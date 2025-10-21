ETV Bharat / entertainment

Keira Knightley Recalls Paparazzi Horror: 'Ten Men Camped Outside My Home For Five Years'

“I remember waking up one day and there were ten men outside my front door, and they didn’t leave for about five years,” Knightley told The Times, U.K. “Oh, I did go mad. Believe me. I went mad. I just managed to hide it.”

But the paparazzi culture is far harsher in the West. In an interview with a webloid, British actor Keira Knightley recently opened up about the intense paparazzi harassment she faced when she was still a teenager finding her feet in the industry.

Hyderabad: In India, paparazzi usually listen when celebrities draw boundaries. No photos of kids, no pictures when they’re not in the mood to be "spotted." Stars like Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji have managed to keep their children away from cameras. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt requested privacy after the birth of their daughter, Raha, and the photographers respected that.

The Bend It Like Beckham star said photographers would camp outside her home for days and hurl misogynistic slurs to provoke her. “‘Whore!’ It was mostly ‘wh*re.’ ‘Sl*t’ sometimes. Particularly if I was with someone, a boyfriend, my brother or my dad,” she said. “They were trying to get a reaction, provoking people into punching them, so they could sue.”

Recalling how dangerous things got, the Pride & Prejudice actor said, “That was the time the crashes started happening. They were forcing people off the roads, then getting even bigger money for pictures of a crashed actress. And then Britney (Spears) shaved her head, so it was like, ‘Great, we can push them into doing something crazy.’”

To escape constant scrutiny, she even began shuttling between two apartments. “My dad said, ‘You should be in the CIA,’ because I knew when people were following me. It was a physical feeling,” she shared. “Then you start worrying you’re going mad, and you’d buy all the papers, and every single time I was right. There would be a photo.”

Eventually, she found her own way to fight back with passive resistance. “I gave all my other clothes away. I wore the same outfit every day, so the pictures looked boring. And if they followed me, I just stopped walking. One day, I stood there for five hours. ‘If you’re still there, I’m not going to move,’” she said.

On the work front, Keira Knightley recently appeared in Netflix’s The Woman in Cabin 10 and is filming season two of Black Doves.