Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Controversy Over Mysskin's Gesture, Troll Deletes Post
A video from Sathyavan Savithiri presser featuring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin sparked online discussions about personal boundaries and consent.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST|
Updated : November 19, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Keerthy Suresh found herself at the center of an online controversy after a video from a promotional event of her upcoming Tamil film Sathyavan Savithiri went viral on social media. The video features filmmaker Mysskin praising her while making a gesture perceived as inappropriate by a section of social media users. The viral clip has sparked online discussions about personal boundaries and consent.
On November 18, Keerthy was present at Sathyavan Savithiri press conference in Chennai. During the presser, Mysskin was seen touching Keerthy near her lap while complimenting her. This moment was captured on video and went viral on social media in no time. A section of viewers interpreted Keerthy's reaction as one of discomfort. Some users even criticised her for appearing uneasy, contrasting her on-screen performances with her real life response to the unexpected physical contact.
However, netizens defended Keerthy pointing out that consent is crucial in real life situations unlike acting in films where both parties have agreed to the physicality of the scene.
Keerthy also did not hold back and responded to backlash on social media. She addressed the situation directly and shared her views on X. She challenged the notion that she was uncomfortable, asking, "Where do you see discomfort on my face?"
She clarified that her relationship with Mysskin is akin to that of a father and daughter, which should be taken into account when interpreting her reaction. "Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?"
Firstly , where do you see discomfort on my face ? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter? Secondly , say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too ? You really need to get something’s right brother 🙃— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 19, 2026
The Dorothy star also addressed common misconceptions about individuals in the film industry. "You are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too ? You really need to get something’s right brother," wrote Keerthy in an X post.
After Keerthy addressed the controversy and shared her version of the story, the user who questioned her has since deleted his post from X.
Meanwhile, Sathyavan Savithiri is set to hit big screens on November 20. It will lock horns with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi Starrer OM Chapter 1 at the box office.
Sathyavan Savithiri aside, Keerthy has several other projects in the pipeline, including Kannivedi, Thottam, Rowdy Janardhana, Raftaar, and January 12 Vidudala.