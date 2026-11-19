ETV Bharat / entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Controversy Over Mysskin's Gesture, Troll Deletes Post

Keerthy Suresh Hits Back At Trolls Over Mysskin Controversy ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Keerthy Suresh found herself at the center of an online controversy after a video from a promotional event of her upcoming Tamil film Sathyavan Savithiri went viral on social media. The video features filmmaker Mysskin praising her while making a gesture perceived as inappropriate by a section of social media users. The viral clip has sparked online discussions about personal boundaries and consent.

On November 18, Keerthy was present at Sathyavan Savithiri press conference in Chennai. During the presser, Mysskin was seen touching Keerthy near her lap while complimenting her. This moment was captured on video and went viral on social media in no time. A section of viewers interpreted Keerthy's reaction as one of discomfort. Some users even criticised her for appearing uneasy, contrasting her on-screen performances with her real life response to the unexpected physical contact.

However, netizens defended Keerthy pointing out that consent is crucial in real life situations unlike acting in films where both parties have agreed to the physicality of the scene. Keerthy also did not hold back and responded to backlash on social media. She addressed the situation directly and shared her views on X. She challenged the notion that she was uncomfortable, asking, "Where do you see discomfort on my face?" She clarified that her relationship with Mysskin is akin to that of a father and daughter, which should be taken into account when interpreting her reaction. "Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?"