ETV Bharat / entertainment

'There Were Problems At Home': Keerthy Suresh On Convincing Family For Interfaith Marriage With Antony Thattil

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has opened up about the challenges she faced at home before marrying her longtime boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil. The actor revealed that her interfaith relationship initially led to problems within her family and that it took considerable time to convince her loved ones about their relationship.

She also recalled how her mother, veteran actor Menaka, discovered her romance with Antony by reading her personal diary when she was in college. In a recent conversation with a newswire, Keerthy spoke about how her love story with Antony began long before she entered the film industry. The actor revealed that she started dating him shortly after completing her Class 12 examinations.

Keerthy Suresh's Mother Discovered Her Relationship Through Her Diary

Recalling how her mother found out about her relationship, Keerthy said that she had written everything about Antony in her personal diary. However, her mother eventually got hold of it and discovered the relationship. "I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship)," the Dorothy actor recalled.

Keerthy further shared that her mother justified reading the diary by saying, "I'm your mother; I can read your diary." She then admitted that the incident affected her love for writing. She revealed that she stopped maintaining a diary altogether after her mother discovered her secret. "I used to love writing, but I don't even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it," she added.

Keerthy Suresh Recalls Family Problems Over Interfaith Relationship

Keerthy also spoke candidly about the difficulties she faced while convincing her family to accept her relationship with Antony. The actor comes from a Hindu family, while Antony belongs to a Christian background. Their different religious backgrounds initially became a concern at home. Talking about the challenges, she said, "We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he's a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]."