Keerthy Suresh: 'I'm A Rebel In The Family, Don't Take Advice From Anyone'
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Keerthy Suresh discusses her role in Akka, leveraging her star power to push progressive social boundaries in mainstream cinema, and being a rebel in her family.
By Seema Sinha
Published : October 28, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Acclaimed Indian actress Keerthy Suresh agreed to star in the upcoming period crime-thriller Netflix series Akka because she was immediately drawn to “its unique, never-seen-before world and the rare premise of a conflict between two women in a matriarchal society”. Praising director Dharmaraj Shetty's vision and narrative of powerful women leading criminal houses in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru offered a fresh and layered script, she tells ETV Bharat, “We have been on this project for about three years, this whole world is so exciting and the major takeaway for me is the character Bhavani, the person she is, and who wants to say ‘No’ to the role of a gangster.”
“Secondly”, Suresh furthers, “It is not just a gangster but playing a royal gangster because my character comes from a very royal background, from the family of queens, it is a completely different approach to being a gangster, it is not the guns and smokes that you usually see in gangster movies. She is someone who makes a lot of people under her work, it is just like how you are the last person to probably get into a war field if you are a king or a queen. I was convinced to join the project after hearing the first episode.”
Suresh, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati. She has starred in some of the top-grossing films like Sarkar (2018), Dasara (2023), Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022), Remo (2016), and Nenu Sailaja (2016).
Although Suresh has had other Hindi-language exposure, she wanted Akka, this distinctive series to serve as a major milestone project for her arrival in Hindi-language streaming content. Alongside Radhika Apte, Suresh says she was intrigued by playing Bhavani—a calm, composed, and regal gangster rather than a loud or hyper-violent archetype. She enjoyed the extensive preparation involved, including thorough script-reading sessions, which she noted are less common in South Indian film shoots.
“The challenge was how Bhavani stays calm, she is very controlled, she is a very restrained character unlike someone who is overtly expressive that we usually see in gangster movies. When you are playing a gangster, you really don’t know where you start, and a lot of it starts from doing the look test. Once you get into these clothes and get up it is very different how you feel about yourself, 20 percent of the job is done when you are in that look and you start feeling the character. Eventually when you do the script reading, when you do a number of scenes you understand what the director wants and how he wants it. When I saw myself in the mirror for the first time, I got a sense of confidence otherwise I was totally blank about how this is going to be. Your first look is the first hope, that kind of answers all your doubt,” says Suresh.
Dismissing cliches about rivalry between actresses as an outdated myth, Suresh said she didn’t feel insecure sharing screen space with Apte. Suresh said, “No, we didn’t have any anxiety or worry about who is getting more screen time because both the characters have a different arc and both are great, though it is the part of the same world our characters are quite distinctive. And Radhika is someone I have always admired. I have watched a lot of her films and to be able to share screen with her means a lot to me. The complexity of the two characters is very different. For instance, I am the protagonist, Radhika can be called an antagonist but even my character could be having grey shades … it depends upon which character you are travelling with. Our chemistry on screen looks so powerful.”
Suresh stepped into Bollywood with Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan in 2024, however, the film tanked at the box office but the actress has no regrets. “Baby John was my first release but I had already signed Akka before that one. Baby John was backed by my good friends Attlee and Priya. I had all the reasons to say yes to that film because it was also a celebrated film in Tamil. You always want all your films to work but sometimes things don’t work the way you want to. I am someone who doesn’t have any regrets and I am still happy that I got to do that film be it for my friends or relationships. Time plays its role, Akka was supposed to be my first Hindi project but I am really happy that Baby John released first and Akka is coming now, the latter took its own time to shape up. I am glad that my debut in Hindi film industry happened earlier, I just let things flow organically and I stick to that,” she says.
The trajectory of Suresh’s career can be split into distinct eras, anchored by two landmark projects: the biographical masterpiece Mahanati (2018) and Karthik Subbaraj's groundbreaking queer drama Dorothy (2026). Together, these films completely dismantled her image as a typical commercial heroine and reshaped her into a fearless performer pursuing both critically acclaimed and commercial cinema.
“Mahanati is the first film where I got such a big and meaty part. Until then I had tasted success only in male driven films. Mahanati changed people’s perception towards me and that clearly showed in the roles that started coming to me. It was a big leap for me. Mahanati is a game-changer. After that I got to explore such varied and different characters. People took a different approach when they came to me with offers,” says Suresh.
“But the challenging and interesting part is,” she continues, “I do not want to keep doing films like Mahanati only. I also want to be part of big commercial films and I got to that with films like Sarkar, Dasara and many other projects. I have been trying to strike a good balance between critically acclaimed and commercial cinema. I love exploring different genres. I don’t want to do films that are only performance oriented, I want to play a meaty part in big commercial films and that is what I am exploring with films like Rowdy Janardhan (opposite Vijay Deverakonda) and there are few more films..."
If Mahanati proved Suresh could carry a massive biopic on her shoulders, the Tamil film Dorothy redefined her understanding of star vehicle limitations. Set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial deals heavily with toxic masculinity, patriarchy, and LGBTQ+ representation. Suresh accepted the titular role despite it being an extended cameo with only 20 to 25 minutes of screen time. Many industry insiders warned her that the movie would fail at the box office because of its heavy queer themes and her limited presence. But Suresh defied traditional mainstream expectations by embracing the role, stating that playing a catalyst who "leads the path" in a film with a massive social message was more vital than starring in a full-fledged but hollow commercial project.
"I am proud of Dorothy. It made a lot of difference to my career. There were a lot of people who were worried about the screen time and duration of the role but I was very clear that I want to be part of such stories which are important and much needed to be told. I felt it was more of a responsibility for an actor like me to play that character and be the soul of the film,” she says. Dorothy became a massive milestone. It earned a standing ovation at its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere and successfully completed a 25-day theatrical run before finding a massive audience on Netflix. Suresh says, the film cemented her status as an ally and an actress willing to lend her star power to push progressive social boundaries in mainstream South Indian cinema.
Suresh is making slow strides in Bollywood. “I am trying to make a mark in the Hindi movie industry, let’s see how it goes. I am not in a place to say a lot of things about myself in this industry but I am looking forward to how things are going to shape up here. But I am not in a rush, I am not chasing, I am taking it very slowly. I just want to do good films, play interesting characters that are different, probably what I have not done before. I have completed a film called Raftaar with Rajkummar Rao," she says.
From physical training and learning Hindi to participating in script-reading sessions, Suresh said Akka introduced her to new aspects of the filmmaking process. “There was a lot of preparation and homework that we did before the shoot, starting from script reading. Script reading is not something that we very generously do down south all the time. So, that’s very new for me, and I loved the process of doing it. While working on Dorothy, the boys I met on the first day of the shoot we didn’t have script reading sessions. It is more spontaneous in the South; it is not that we don’t follow the process but we can even pull it off without doing the entire process. But I love both ways. I come from the background where everything is spontaneous and to come and do something which is planned, methodical is also nice,” she said.
Recalling an interaction that reinforced her appreciation for the process, Suresh opened up about bumping into actor Nassar at a hotel where she was present for the script reading session. “I remember I was once having breakfast at a hotel and met Nassar sir. So, he asked me, ‘What are you here for?’ And I said, ‘I’m here for a show, and I’m here to do the script-reading process.’ And he was like, ‘You know that is the actual process, which we don’t follow, right?’ It was very nice to do a lot of new things,” she recalled.
Suresh comes from a prominent South Indian film family. Her father G Suresh Kumar is a well-known Malayalam film producer and director, her mother, Menaka is a popular former actress who worked predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. When asked if she takes advice from her family or makes her choice independently, she said with a laugh, “I don’t take advice, I am a rebel in the family, I always do things on my own. My family has watched all my films only on the day of the release. They knew nothing about what projects I have been taking up. I do take the opinions of my team and my friends but I take my own call as they say --Sabka sunna apna karna.”
Written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.