ETV Bharat / entertainment

KD The Devil Trailer: Dhruva Sarja Unleashes Fierce Gangster Avatar In 1970s Underworld Drama

The KD: The Devil trailer gives a powerful glimpse into a dark and intense world set in 1970s Bangalore. It opens with gritty visuals of the city, showing crime, chaos, and fear. Dhruva Sarja is introduced as KD, a fierce and fearless gangster who rises in the underworld.

Taking to Instagram, KVN Productions shared a poster of the film featuring the actors and wrote, “The world is set! The story begins to unfold now!! #KDTheDevil Trailer out now on @aanandaaudio YouTube. In Cinemas April 30, 2026.”

Hyderabad: The makers of KD: The Devil have officially released the much-awaited trailer of the film on Wednesday, April 22. Directed by Prem, the action drama is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

It includes scenes of intense action in the form of fights, explosions, etc. Sanjay Dutt looks very commanding in his role. Shilpa Shetty looks powerful in her role, too. There seems to be something vintage about the visual style of the film, with clothing and props that appear to be from the '70s era.

The trailer has quickly caught attention online, with many fans praising its scale and presentation. A fan wrote, "KD box office blast ready." Another commented, "Dhruva Sarja and his Force are back to destroy the records of theatres." A user commented, "As a Fan of Sudeep Sir. Prem ji, Each Frame is Pure Goosebumps. If Story & Content is Good, The Film will be on an extreme level."

The film promises a mix of action, drama, and emotion, with a focus on the journey of KD in the criminal world. Director Prem is known for presenting larger-than-life characters, and the trailer reflects his signature style.

KD: The Devil is expected to be one of the biggest releases from the Kannada film industry this year. The makers have confirmed that the movie will hit theatres on April 30, 2026.