KC Bokadia Remembers Dharmendra: 'He Never Troubled Producer About Money Or Luxuries'

Remembering Dharmendra, filmmaker KC Bokadia says a person like him is "rarely born in the film industry."
Mumbai: Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 engulfed the film industry in a wave of sorrow. The tributes that followed are a window into the vast world of kindness and warmth that he brought into the lives he touched. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, filmmaker Kistur Chand Bokadia, also referred to as KC Bokadia, looks back on his days working with the legendary actor.
The screen icon left behind a legacy of 300 films. In a career spanning more than six decades, the actor also dabbled in production. When actors turn producers, their clarity regarding budget management often sharpens. Under his banner Vijayta Films, Dharmendra produced about a dozen films. But even before he turned producer, Dharmendra never gave his producers a tough time, says Bokadia, who has worked with Dharmendra in around eight films.
Today, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Advani and superstars such as Aamir Khan have expressed concerns about the industry being weighed down by huge entourage costs. Producers often face unreasonable demands from actors that inflate budgets. Dharmendra, however, was someone who would never think about luxuries on a film set. According to Bokadia, he was very easy to work with.
Speaking about Dharmendra, KC Bokadia told ETV Bharat, “A person like Dharmendra Saab is rarely born in the film industry.”
“I have done several films with him. Today is not the time to recount every incident from different shoots, but I can say this with certainty… Dharmendra Saab was a very kind and friendly personality with a large heart. He never troubled any producer about money or luxuries. He was happy wherever he was placed. Once we went to Madras for a shoot. My production had given him a double room. I said, ‘Give Dharamji a suite.’ Then Dharmendra Saab smiled and said, ‘Arre Bokadia ji, there’s a little cricket here! This room is good, the bathroom is good, I’m OK. I just want to shoot all day and come here to sleep at night… that’s it.’”
“On set, if an actor was struggling with a shot, Dharam Saab would lovingly hold him close and say, ‘Son, don’t do it like this; approach it this way.’ Sometimes, to encourage him, he would smile and say, ‘You’re doing so well that I’m getting a complex just watching you!’ He would say things just to boost the budding actor’s confidence,” Bokadia recalls.
Growing emotional about Dharmendra’s passing, Bokadia adds, “India was in his heart, and he will remain in the hearts of the people of this country forever. I pray to God that if such a good, lionhearted man has reached his abode, he is welcomed there wholeheartedly. He was truly an extraordinary personality. May his soul rest in peace.”
Dharmendra and KC Bokadia worked together on films like, Chunaoti, Zulm-O-Sitam, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, Maidan-E-Jung and more.
