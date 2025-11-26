ETV Bharat / entertainment

KC Bokadia Remembers Dharmendra: 'He Never Troubled Producer About Money Or Luxuries'

K.C. Bokadia looks back on his days working with Dharmendra ( Photo: K. C. Bokadia )

Mumbai: Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 engulfed the film industry in a wave of sorrow. The tributes that followed are a window into the vast world of kindness and warmth that he brought into the lives he touched. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, filmmaker Kistur Chand Bokadia, also referred to as KC Bokadia, looks back on his days working with the legendary actor. The screen icon left behind a legacy of 300 films. In a career spanning more than six decades, the actor also dabbled in production. When actors turn producers, their clarity regarding budget management often sharpens. Under his banner Vijayta Films, Dharmendra produced about a dozen films. But even before he turned producer, Dharmendra never gave his producers a tough time, says Bokadia, who has worked with Dharmendra in around eight films. Today, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Advani and superstars such as Aamir Khan have expressed concerns about the industry being weighed down by huge entourage costs. Producers often face unreasonable demands from actors that inflate budgets. Dharmendra, however, was someone who would never think about luxuries on a film set. According to Bokadia, he was very easy to work with.