KBC 17 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Reflects On Spending Over One-Third Of His Life On The Show
As KBC 17 ends, Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, reflecting on spending one-third of his life with the show and thanking viewers for their unwavering love.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: As another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati comes to an end, it once again proves why the quiz show and Amitabh Bachchan are inseparable. The megastar has been the face, voice and soul of KBC for over 20 years, and KBC 17 wrapped up with an emotional finale on Friday night that had the audience and host overwhelmed.
The last episode saw Amitabh Bachchan thanking the audience and talking about the journey which started back in 2000. The actor mentioned how the show has been an important part of his life, adding it is a blessing to spend more than one-third of his life with Kaun Banega Crorepati.
He said, "Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. As I go through these emotions, I am about to begin the last day of this game. Spending more than one-third of my life with all of you has been a great fortune for me."
Amitabh further spoke about the emotional bond he shares with viewers across generations, crediting them for the show's long-lasting success. He said, "Whenever I have come on your TV screens, you have welcomed me with open arms. When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, your eyes shed tears too. You have been my companions on this journey, from the beginning to the very end. I can only say this much to you: if you exist, this game exists, and if this game exists, then we exist. Thank you so much."
In an earlier interaction with a newswire, Sameer Nair, who had acquired the Indian adaptation rights of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan was approached to host KBC. He revealed that Jaya Bachchan was initially unsure about her husband moving to television full-time. "When we first went to him, it was complicated because it was TV and he was a film star. It was somewhere not correct to shrink him to the small screen," Nair said. He also shared that Amitabh visited the sets of the original British show in London before finally agreeing.
Speaking about the show's lasting appeal, Nair added, "The love of the audience for Mr Bachchan has been really enduring… Even now, when he asks the question, you can Google it, yet you don’t. Because you want to watch the show, the drama, and the playout the way it's intended."
The grand finale also featured a lively musical segment, with Amitabh Bachchan entertaining the audience for over 30 minutes. He performed popular songs like Rang Barse, Hori Khele Raghuveera, and Mere Angne Mein. Comedian Kiku Sharda also appeared on the hot seat.
