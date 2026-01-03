ETV Bharat / entertainment

KBC 17 Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Reflects On Spending Over One-Third Of His Life On The Show

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As KBC 17 Ends ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: As another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati comes to an end, it once again proves why the quiz show and Amitabh Bachchan are inseparable. The megastar has been the face, voice and soul of KBC for over 20 years, and KBC 17 wrapped up with an emotional finale on Friday night that had the audience and host overwhelmed. The last episode saw Amitabh Bachchan thanking the audience and talking about the journey which started back in 2000. The actor mentioned how the show has been an important part of his life, adding it is a blessing to spend more than one-third of his life with Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said, "Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. As I go through these emotions, I am about to begin the last day of this game. Spending more than one-third of my life with all of you has been a great fortune for me."