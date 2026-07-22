Kaylee Hottle, Deaf Godzilla Actress Who Played Jia, Passes Away At 18
Kaylee Hottle, the 18-year-old deaf actress who played Jia in the Godzilla films, has died in a car accident, leaving fans and co-stars heartbroken.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: Kaylee Hottle, the young actor who won hearts with her role as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died in a tragic car accident. She was just 18 years old.
According to authorities, the accident happened early Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland. Kaylee was travelling as a passenger in a Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly went off the road and crashed into a culvert. Officials believe excessive speed may have played a role in the accident, though the case is still under investigation.
The heartbreaking news was first shared by her father, Joshua Hottle, through a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language (ASL). He later confirmed her death to foreign media outlets, saying he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring his daughter's body home. In an emotional message, Joshua Hottle said Kaylee's mother and four siblings were devastated by the loss. He also shared a message of forgiveness for the young driver involved in the crash, saying, "I have forgiven you. Don't let this incident ruin the rest of your life."
The Texas School for the Deaf, where Kaylee was a senior, also confirmed her passing in a statement. The school described the news as heartbreaking and extended condolences to her family, friends and classmates. It also requested people to respect the family's privacy and avoid speculation about the accident while counselling support was being made available to students.
Who Was Kaylee Hottle?
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Kaylee came from a multi-generational deaf family and was fluent in American Sign Language. She began her career in commercials promoting services for the deaf community before landing the role that changed her life.
Her breakthrough came in 2021 when she was cast as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong. The character, a deaf orphan, shared a unique emotional bond with Kong and communicated with him using sign language. The role made Kaylee an instant fan favourite and brought meaningful deaf representation to a global blockbuster franchise.
She returned as Jia in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, earning praise for her heartfelt performance. She was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for the film.
Apart from the Godzilla films, Kaylee appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. and had completed work on the upcoming film What Doesn't Kill Us.
Tributes Pour In
Following the news of her death, tributes flooded social media from co-stars and members of the deaf community. Millie Bobby Brown, who starred alongside Kaylee in the Godzilla franchise, wrote, "I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee."
I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle. May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity. pic.twitter.com/B8MNfzExks— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 21, 2026
Actress Alaqua Cox, who worked with Kaylee on the upcoming film What Doesn't Kill Us, said she was heartbroken and offered her condolences to the Hottle family.
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin remembered Kaylee as a talented young performer whose beauty and kindness would never be forgotten. Fellow Oscar winner Troy Kotsur also paid tribute, saying the tragedy reminded him to never take time with loved ones for granted.
Actor Alexander Skarsgard, who worked with Kaylee in Godzilla vs. Kong, had previously spoken about learning ASL to communicate with her during filming. He praised her professionalism and said she impressed the cast with how naturally she brought the character of Jia to life.