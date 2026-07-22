ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kaylee Hottle, Deaf Godzilla Actress Who Played Jia, Passes Away At 18

Hyderabad: Kaylee Hottle, the young actor who won hearts with her role as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died in a tragic car accident. She was just 18 years old.

According to authorities, the accident happened early Tuesday morning in Frederick, Maryland. Kaylee was travelling as a passenger in a Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly went off the road and crashed into a culvert. Officials believe excessive speed may have played a role in the accident, though the case is still under investigation.

The heartbreaking news was first shared by her father, Joshua Hottle, through a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language (ASL). He later confirmed her death to foreign media outlets, saying he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to bring his daughter's body home. In an emotional message, Joshua Hottle said Kaylee's mother and four siblings were devastated by the loss. He also shared a message of forgiveness for the young driver involved in the crash, saying, "I have forgiven you. Don't let this incident ruin the rest of your life."

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Kaylee was a senior, also confirmed her passing in a statement. The school described the news as heartbreaking and extended condolences to her family, friends and classmates. It also requested people to respect the family's privacy and avoid speculation about the accident while counselling support was being made available to students.