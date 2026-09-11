Katrina Kaif Was Called 'Zero' At Dancing, Told To 'Give Up'; Farah Khan Says Sheila Ki Jawani Made Her A 10
Katrina Kaif was once told she was "zero" at dancing, but Bosco Martis and Farah Khan recalled how Sheila Ki Jawani transformed her.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif’s journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most popular dancers was not an easy one. Choreographer Bosco Martis has revealed that the actor once faced harsh criticism from a choreographer, who told her that she was “zero” at dancing. Years later, Katrina went on to deliver several hit dance performances, with Farah Khan crediting Sheila Ki Jawani as a major turning point.
Bosco Martis On Katrina Kaif’s Early Struggle
The revelation came during a recent podcast featuring choreographers Bosco and Caesar Gonsalves, with Farah Khan joining them for a conversation about their work in the film industry.
While discussing Katrina’s dancing, the conversation turned to Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. Bosco described the song as a major change in Katrina’s career as a dancer.
Farah, however, pointed out that Katrina was not considered a dancer when they worked together in the early days of her career. She recalled choreographing Katrina for Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and said the actor’s dancing ability was not widely recognised at that point.
Bosco then brought up the difficult experience Katrina had faced before reaching that stage. He said she had worked hard but was still made to feel that she was not good enough.
“Unka bhi kaafi stories hain jahan par unhone itna mehnat kiya tha but choreographer told Katrina, ‘aap zero ho dance mein, toh aapko chodh dena chahiye’ (There are many stories about how hard she worked; a choreographer once told Katrina, ‘You are a zero at dancing, so you should just give it up’),” Bosco said.
According to him, such an experience could have stayed in Katrina’s mind and become a reason for her to push herself further. He suggested that the actor may have carried that hurt and determination with her as she worked on improving her dancing.
Farah Khan Says Sheila Ki Jawani Changed Everything
Farah did not agree that Katrina could have been a complete zero as a dancer. Instead, she felt Katrina had already shown some ability but needed more training and confidence.
“Haye bechari, zero toh nahi rahi hogi voh; she must have been 4 or 5, but after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became 9 or 10 (Oh poor thing, she couldn’t have been a zero; she must have been a 4 or a 5. But after Sheila Ki Jawani, she became a 9 or a 10),” Farah said.
The choreographer also recalled how Sheila Ki Jawani was made with a relatively small setup. The song featured Katrina along with just 10 boys, but it went on to become one of the most recognised dance numbers of her career.
Bosco agreed that the song proved to be a turning point for Katrina. Her performance helped change the way audiences viewed her dancing, and she soon became closely associated with high-energy Bollywood songs.
Her later performances included Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Kamli from Dhoom 3 and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho. Songs such as Swag Se Swagat, Afghan Jalebi and Nachde Ne Saare also added to her popularity as a performer.
Katrina Had Spoken About The Criticism Earlier
In an earlier interview with a newswire, the actor recalled being told that she could not dance. She said the criticism affected her confidence so much that she started believing she might never become a good dancer.
Her outlook changed after Bosco encouraged her and told her that she already had the ability, but needed to work more on herself. Bosco and Caesar later choreographed Katrina for Zara Zara Touch Me in Race.