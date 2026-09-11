ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif Was Called 'Zero' At Dancing, Told To 'Give Up'; Farah Khan Says Sheila Ki Jawani Made Her A 10

Katrina Kaif Was Called 'Zero' At Dancing, Told To 'Give Up' ( Photo: Screengrab From The Song Sheila Ki Jawani )

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif’s journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most popular dancers was not an easy one. Choreographer Bosco Martis has revealed that the actor once faced harsh criticism from a choreographer, who told her that she was “zero” at dancing. Years later, Katrina went on to deliver several hit dance performances, with Farah Khan crediting Sheila Ki Jawani as a major turning point.

Bosco Martis On Katrina Kaif’s Early Struggle

The revelation came during a recent podcast featuring choreographers Bosco and Caesar Gonsalves, with Farah Khan joining them for a conversation about their work in the film industry.

While discussing Katrina’s dancing, the conversation turned to Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan. Bosco described the song as a major change in Katrina’s career as a dancer.

Farah, however, pointed out that Katrina was not considered a dancer when they worked together in the early days of her career. She recalled choreographing Katrina for Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and said the actor’s dancing ability was not widely recognised at that point.

Bosco then brought up the difficult experience Katrina had faced before reaching that stage. He said she had worked hard but was still made to feel that she was not good enough.

“Unka bhi kaafi stories hain jahan par unhone itna mehnat kiya tha but choreographer told Katrina, ‘aap zero ho dance mein, toh aapko chodh dena chahiye’ (There are many stories about how hard she worked; a choreographer once told Katrina, ‘You are a zero at dancing, so you should just give it up’),” Bosco said.

According to him, such an experience could have stayed in Katrina’s mind and become a reason for her to push herself further. He suggested that the actor may have carried that hurt and determination with her as she worked on improving her dancing.