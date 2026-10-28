ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Four-Year Journey To Welcoming Son With Vicky Kaushal And Online Trolling

Hyderabad: Actor Katrina Kaif has opened up about her four-year journey to motherhood with husband Vicky Kaushal, the online trolling she faced following childbirth and her plans for the next phase of her career. In a new interview with a newswire, the actor pushed back against the pressure on women to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy appearance, making it clear that she intends to prioritise her health, her child and her own timeline.

Speaking about the emotional experience of welcoming her son, Katrina described the journey she and Vicky undertook before becoming parents. The actor recalled the overwhelming feeling of seeing her baby for the first time and reflecting on the years that had led to that moment. "The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this," she told the newswire.

Katrina also challenged the commonly used phrase 'bounce back' when discussing a woman's postpartum recovery. Rather than viewing motherhood as a phase from which she needs to return to her previous life, the actor sees it as a meaningful step forward. "Bounce back? From where?" she asked, questioning the expectation that women should quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies after giving birth.

"I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?" she added. However, she stressed that she would not allow external expectations to dictate the pace of her recovery. "I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace," she said.

Katrina Kaif responds to postpartum body shaming

Katrina's remarks come after her appearance with Vicky at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 14 attracted scrutiny on social media. The event marked one of her first major public appearances in months, but photographs from the occasion soon became the subject of online comparisons.

Before-and-after collages comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent photographs circulated on social media, prompting criticism of her postpartum body. The episode also triggered a wider conversation about the unrealistic standards imposed on women, particularly those in the entertainment industry.