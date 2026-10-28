Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Four-Year Journey To Welcoming Son With Vicky Kaushal And Online Trolling
Katrina Kaif reflects on her four-year journey to motherhood with Vicky Kaushal, rejects postpartum body-shaming, and shares her ambitions for acting.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Katrina Kaif has opened up about her four-year journey to motherhood with husband Vicky Kaushal, the online trolling she faced following childbirth and her plans for the next phase of her career. In a new interview with a newswire, the actor pushed back against the pressure on women to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy appearance, making it clear that she intends to prioritise her health, her child and her own timeline.
Katrina Kaif reflects on four-year journey to motherhood
Speaking about the emotional experience of welcoming her son, Katrina described the journey she and Vicky undertook before becoming parents. The actor recalled the overwhelming feeling of seeing her baby for the first time and reflecting on the years that had led to that moment. "The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this," she told the newswire.
Katrina also challenged the commonly used phrase 'bounce back' when discussing a woman's postpartum recovery. Rather than viewing motherhood as a phase from which she needs to return to her previous life, the actor sees it as a meaningful step forward. "Bounce back? From where?" she asked, questioning the expectation that women should quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies after giving birth.
"I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?" she added. However, she stressed that she would not allow external expectations to dictate the pace of her recovery. "I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace," she said.
Katrina Kaif responds to postpartum body shaming
Katrina's remarks come after her appearance with Vicky at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 14 attracted scrutiny on social media. The event marked one of her first major public appearances in months, but photographs from the occasion soon became the subject of online comparisons.
Before-and-after collages comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent photographs circulated on social media, prompting criticism of her postpartum body. The episode also triggered a wider conversation about the unrealistic standards imposed on women, particularly those in the entertainment industry.
Addressing the criticism in her October 28 interview, Katrina said women are often subjected to changing public opinions and expectations. "We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions," she said. The actor pointed out that the physical changes a woman's body undergoes during pregnancy and after childbirth are widely understood. She suggested that continuing to judge women despite this awareness reflects a deliberate choice rather than a lack of information.
Making her priorities clear, she added, "I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I'm headed."
Katrina Kaif on career ambitions
While motherhood has brought a new dimension to her life, Katrina remains focused on her professional ambitions. The actor, who has built a career spanning several successful films, said she wants to explore roles that challenge her as a performer and allow her to approach acting differently. She spoke about wanting to sink her teeth into "something that would allow me to perform at a different pitch", signalling her interest in exploring new creative possibilities.
Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal as a husband and father
Katrina also spoke warmly about her relationship with Vicky, describing him as a supportive partner who gives her the freedom to be herself. "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity," she said. She added that one of his most admirable qualities is his ability to listen and give her space. Katrina also praised his involvement as a father, saying he remains present with his family despite demanding work schedules.
Katrina and Vicky first met in early 2019 and tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025, marking a new chapter in their journey together.