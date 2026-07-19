ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Best Birthday': Katrina Kaif Gives Fans Rare Peek Into Family Celebration With Vicky Kaushal And Son Vihaan

The birthday album featured a series of warm and candid photographs from the intimate celebration. Katrina looked radiant in an orange outfit as she posed for the camera, while a few pictures captured sweet moments with Vicky and their eight-month-old son. Although the couple included Vihaan in the photos, they continued to protect his privacy by keeping his face hidden.

Hyderabad: Actor Katrina Kaif has delighted fans by sharing beautiful glimpses from her 43rd birthday celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan. The actor's latest Instagram post offered a rare look into their private family life, making it one of her most loved social media updates in recent months.

One picture that especially caught fans' attention showed Katrina lovingly kissing her son's tiny hand. The heartfelt moment quickly became the highlight of the post, with fans flooding the comments section with love and blessings for the family.

Along with the photos, Katrina shared an emotional note that reflected how motherhood has changed her life. Calling Vihaan her greatest blessing, she wrote, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday." She also added a playful line for her husband, writing, "Your not too bad either...", leaving fans smiling at the couple's adorable bond. Several celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Zoya Akhtar, reacted to the post with heart emojis and warm wishes.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also wished Katrina on her birthday with a romantic post on Instagram. Sharing a happy picture of the two celebrating together, Vicky was seen holding a slice of cake while hugging Katrina. Keeping his message short and sweet, he captioned the post, "Jaan Ka Janamdin," a phrase that translates to "My love's birthday." Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. Earlier this year, they revealed that Vihaan's name was inspired by Vicky's character in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently taking a break from films to focus on motherhood. She was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and also reprised her role as Zoya in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.