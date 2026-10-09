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Katrina Kaif Finally Addresses Postpartum Trolling, Says 'Need To Be Careful In Letting Social Media Affect Self-Worth'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Katrina Kaif has opened up about dealing with online criticism and the importance of protecting one's self-worth from social media narratives. Her remarks come weeks after she faced body-shaming comments following her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where trolls targeted her postpartum appearance.

Speaking at an event in London, Katrina shared how constant criticism can affect a person's confidence and ability to make independent choices. Although she did not directly mention the recent trolling, her comments offered a glimpse into how she approaches online negativity.

Katrina Kaif on Social Media Trolling Katrina attended an event in London on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty. During the interaction, she spoke about authenticity, self-acceptance and the pressure to meet expectations on social media. The actor explained that allowing online opinions to influence one's decisions can affect personal growth and confidence. "I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth," she said. Katrina added that constantly changing one's actions in response to criticism could make it difficult to move forward in life. She admitted that if she allowed every comment and critique to dictate her choices, she would have been "paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead". The actor also shared a reminder about the importance of self-belief, saying, "There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader."