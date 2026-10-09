Katrina Kaif Finally Addresses Postpartum Trolling, Says 'Need To Be Careful In Letting Social Media Affect Self-Worth'
Katrina Kaif addresses social media trolling and postpartum body-shaming, stressing self-worth weeks after facing criticism for her appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Katrina Kaif has opened up about dealing with online criticism and the importance of protecting one's self-worth from social media narratives. Her remarks come weeks after she faced body-shaming comments following her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where trolls targeted her postpartum appearance.
Speaking at an event in London, Katrina shared how constant criticism can affect a person's confidence and ability to make independent choices. Although she did not directly mention the recent trolling, her comments offered a glimpse into how she approaches online negativity.
Katrina Kaif on Social Media Trolling
Katrina attended an event in London on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty. During the interaction, she spoke about authenticity, self-acceptance and the pressure to meet expectations on social media. The actor explained that allowing online opinions to influence one's decisions can affect personal growth and confidence. "I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth," she said.
Oh my baby she indirectly replied to the troll she faced 😢 but with grace and confidence #Katrinakaif 🫶🌟 https://t.co/pJik0umhJ3— Miri Miri (@KatrinauniqueD) October 8, 2026
Katrina added that constantly changing one's actions in response to criticism could make it difficult to move forward in life. She admitted that if she allowed every comment and critique to dictate her choices, she would have been "paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead". The actor also shared a reminder about the importance of self-belief, saying, "There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader."
Katrina connected this outlook to her brand's tagline, 'It's Kay to Be You'. She explained that accepting oneself also means understanding that life comes with different phases, some in which everything falls into place and others when things become difficult. Her message was simple that people should learn to accept themselves through different stages of life rather than constantly worrying about how others perceive them.
What Happened After Katrina Kaif's Ganpati Appearance?
Katrina became the target of online body-shaming after attending the Ganpati celebrations at the Ambani residence last month. Several social media users made unkind remarks about her appearance, overlooking the fact that she had welcomed her son, Vihaan, in November 2025. The incident also sparked conversations about the pressure on female actors to quickly return to their pre-pregnancy appearance. While some users joined in the criticism, others defended Katrina and called out the insensitive remarks. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sameera Reddy and Soundarya Rajinikanth, also expressed support for the actor amid the controversy.
Salman Khan taking an indirect stand for Katrina Kaif against the recent trolling and body-shaming. Respect bhai. 👏 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/XmjJ8V6gSX— 𝒜ℬ (@AB_THE_BOSS) September 19, 2026
Salman Khan Calls Out Body-Shaming
Salman recently addressed online trolling on an episode of Bigg Boss 20, criticising people who target women for gaining weight during pregnancy. Without naming Katrina, the actor questioned why people troll women for becoming pregnant and gaining weight. He pointed out that pregnancy naturally brings physical changes and that mothers should be allowed to spend time with their families without facing pressure to regain their earlier appearance immediately.