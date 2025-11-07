ETV Bharat / entertainment

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the news on Instagram, the new parents wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025." Soon after the couple shared the happy news, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulatory messages, celebrating the joyous arrival of their baby boy.

Kareena Kapoor was one of the firsts to comment. She wrote: "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club so happy for you and vicky …️" Following up, Madhuri Dixit commented: "Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one." Actress Nimrat Kaur commented, "Congratulationssss." Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family." Huma Qureshi and a host of stars congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had revealed their pregnancy on September 23, 2025. The post included a photo of the couple showcasing Katrina's baby bump, accompanied by the caption: "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude." The actress looked effortlessly chic in a white top paired with jeans.

For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky first crossed paths at a party hosted by Zoya Akhtar in 2019, where they were formally introduced. Later that year, during an award show Vicky playfully proposed to Katrina on stage while hosting the event. Their connection grew over time, strengthened by Katrina's earlier remark on "Koffee with Karan," where she had mentioned that the two would make a great pair.