ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer Teaser Trailer: Jayasurya And Anushka Shetty Lead Dark Fantasy; Fans Praise Visuals

The Kathanar teaser trailer opens with a calm but intense voiceover: "Whatsoever be the form or fountain of knowledge, knowledge shall always find welcome within the halls of Kanthalloor Sala." The visuals slowly introduce an ancient world filled with temples. Another voice questions belief in sorcery, saying, "I place no faith in sorcery or the craft of magic." This is followed by darker imagery, hinting at supernatural forces and mysterious powers. The lines set the tone for a story that blends history, folklore, and magic.

Hyderabad: The teaser for Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer has finally dropped, and it promises a visually ambitious dark fantasy rooted in legend and mystery. Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film stars Jayasurya in the titular role, with Anushka Shetty making her Malayalam debut. The teaser has already sparked excitement among fans, who are praising its cinematography, scale, and eerie atmosphere.

As the teaser progresses, glimpses of Jayasurya's character appear. His fierce look suggests a powerful and enigmatic figure. He plays Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary ninth-century priest believed to possess magical abilities. The visuals show him surrounded by flames, rituals, and dramatic landscapes, hinting at battles between faith and supernatural forces. The tone remains dark and mysterious, building anticipation without revealing too much of the plot.

The teaser also offers brief glimpses of Anushka Shetty's character, who appears in traditional attire, adding to the period setting. Her role marks a significant milestone as this is her first Malayalam film. Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in important roles, while Mohanlal appears in a cameo.

According to the makers, the film traces the life of the legendary sorcerer-priest and will be the first chapter in a planned two-part story. The project has been in development for years, with filming beginning in April 2023. It was shot using advanced virtual production technology in a specially built studio, which explains the grand visual scale seen in the teaser. Fans have already reacted positively, calling it "something never seen before" and praising the CGI and cinematography.

Director Rojin Thomas previously shared that the team spent nearly three years working on the film. He said they poured their passion, dedication, and sincerity into the project and aimed to push boundaries. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer aims to blend myth, fantasy, and history into an epic cinematic experience.