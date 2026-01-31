Kashmiri Folk Play 'Akanundun' To Dazzle At International Theatre Festival In Delhi
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: A Kashmiri folk theatre play, Akanundun, has been selected for the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Theatre Festival of India, or Bharat Rang Matotsav (BRM). Rooted in centuries-old spiritual tradition, the play will be staged on February 5 at the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi.
The BRM, which is fondly called Bharangam, is regarded as one of the world’s largest theatre festivals.
“The selection of Akanundun marks a significant moment for Kashmiri folk theatre on an international platform. It will give a new lease of life to the theatre of the region,” said Arshad Mushtaq, the director of the play.
Based on an ancient Kashmiri folk tale, ‘Akanundun’ weaves the story using oral traditions, poetry, music and mystic philosophy associated with Kashmir’s Reshi and Sufi traditions.
The theme of the play revolves around a king and queen of the mythical kingdom of ‘RaazNag’, who are granted a son, Akanundun, by ‘Jueg’ (a mystic ascetic), on the condition that the child be returned after 12 years.
When the Jueg returns, he subjects the parents to a severe test of faith, demanding the child’s sacrifice. In the climactic moment, the mother calls out Akanundun’s name, and he returns alive and radiant, turning the act into a moment of spiritual revelation rather than tragedy.
Arshad, who adapted, directed and designed the play, said the narrative of ‘Akanundun’ got special mentions and interpretations over generations in the works of Kashmiri Sufi poets, including Samad Mir, Ahad Zargar, Ramzaan Bhat, Bahadur Ganai and Lala Argaami.
“They viewed the tale as an allegory of spiritual awakening and the annihilation of ego,” he said.
A Kashmiri theatre practitioner, Arshad is known for his engagement with indigenous performance traditions. It is a collaboration between ‘Peather Baraye Kasheer’ (Theatre for Kashmir) and the National Bhaand Theatre.
The director said the play is structured in the Bhand Pather folk theatre form; the 80-minute musical play combines choral narration, ritualised movement, satire and live music. The music, composed by Manzoor Ul Haq, will be performed live on stage.
“The actors and other artists in the play largely comprise young performers aged 15 to 24, trained under known folk artist Shah-e-Jahan Bhagat and senior Bhaand elders, highlighting a new generation carrying forward Kashmir’s folk theatre tradition,” he said.
More about BRM
Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) is the annual theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi. Started in 1999, the festival showcases works of Indian theatre practitioners, and it has grown over the years to attract international performers as well.
The National School of Drama is India's premier theatre training institute funded by the Govt of India.
The 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav will feature a wide range of curated and allied theatre festivals, including Adirang Mahotsav (tribal theatre, dance and crafts), Jashne Bachpan (children’s theatre festival), Bal Sangam (folk dance and drama by children), Poorvottar Natya Samaroh (theatre from the Northeastern region), Puppet Theatre Festival, Dance Drama Festival, Classical Drama Festival featuring Sanskrit plays, and the Micro Drama Festival showcasing short-format productions.
For the first time, theatre productions by transgender communities, sex workers, senior citizens, and other underrepresented social groups will be presented.
For the first time, several new centres have been added, including Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu; Aizawl (Mizoram), Tura (Meghalaya); Nagaon (Assam); Mandi (Himachal Pradesh); and Rohtak (Haryana).
