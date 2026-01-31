ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kashmiri Folk Play 'Akanundun' To Dazzle At International Theatre Festival In Delhi

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: A Kashmiri folk theatre play, Akanundun, has been selected for the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Theatre Festival of India, or Bharat Rang Matotsav (BRM). Rooted in centuries-old spiritual tradition, the play will be staged on February 5 at the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi.

The BRM, which is fondly called Bharangam, is regarded as one of the world’s largest theatre festivals.

“The selection of Akanundun marks a significant moment for Kashmiri folk theatre on an international platform. It will give a new lease of life to the theatre of the region,” said Arshad Mushtaq, the director of the play.

Based on an ancient Kashmiri folk tale, ‘Akanundun’ weaves the story using oral traditions, poetry, music and mystic philosophy associated with Kashmir’s Reshi and Sufi traditions.

The theme of the play revolves around a king and queen of the mythical kingdom of ‘RaazNag’, who are granted a son, Akanundun, by ‘Jueg’ (a mystic ascetic), on the condition that the child be returned after 12 years.

Work stills of 'Akanundun' (Special arrangement)

When the Jueg returns, he subjects the parents to a severe test of faith, demanding the child’s sacrifice. In the climactic moment, the mother calls out Akanundun’s name, and he returns alive and radiant, turning the act into a moment of spiritual revelation rather than tragedy.

Arshad, who adapted, directed and designed the play, said the narrative of ‘Akanundun’ got special mentions and interpretations over generations in the works of Kashmiri Sufi poets, including Samad Mir, Ahad Zargar, Ramzaan Bhat, Bahadur Ganai and Lala Argaami.